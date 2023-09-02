Jesse Palmer teases The Golden Bachelor, calls star Gerry Turner ‘incredible’

In less than a month, The Golden Bachelor will finally debut after years of speculation it would never hit ABC airwaves.

Host Jesse Palmer has given Bachelor Nation fans some tea on the latest spin-off, including leading man Gerry Turner.

There have been many questions surrounding how an older version of The Bachelor could even come close to the OG.

Well, Jesse wants Bachelor Nation to know that The Golden Bachelor will be just as dramatic as any of the other shows in The Bachelor franchise.

It will be different, but Jesse’s certain the show will be a success, thanks to Gerry.

The host has made it clear that Gerry is the perfect guy for launching the latest Bachelor Nation installment.

Jesse Palmer calls The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner ‘incredible’

Jesse teased The Golden Bachelor in a chat with E! News this week.

Jesse gave mad props to Gerry for finally getting the show off the ground because he was just the right person.

“I think they just felt like they found the guy. He has just been so incredible. He’s so personable. He’s so loving. He was the perfect person to do this,” the host spilled.

Bachelor Nation has often watched Jesse give advice on the various shows to the younger contestants. However, this time, Jesse won’t have much advice to give Gerry.

The leading man’s 43-year marriage to his high school sweetheart, Toni, gives him so much more life experience than Jesse.

“There’s really nothing and no advice that I can give Gerry that he doesn’t already know,” Jesse shared. “There’s nothing I’m gonna be able to tell Gerry about love, about relationships, about intimacy, nothing. You know, I find myself in very different positions.”

Jesse Palmer opens up about The Golden Bachelor drama

Although The Golden Bachelor has just as much drama as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, Jesse admitted the drama is different.

Gerry and the women vying for his heart have a maturity not seen with a younger group of contestants.

“The way that they think about some of the situations that they’re in—whenever they face adversity, it’s pretty interesting. It’s a very, very resilient group of people. That’s probably been one of the more surprising things for me,” he expressed to E! News.

Jesse also admitted the show’s vibe is different because if Gerry and one of the women don’t click, the aftermath isn’t as dramatic. Instead of heartbreak or sadness, there’s a sense of hope and courage about giving love a second chance later in life.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the women competing for the final golden rose have been revealed, and they are fabulous!

Gerry Turner as The Golden Bachelor will be one to watch this fall, that’s for sure. Jesse Palmer has high hopes for the show and has enjoyed watching Gerry’s journey unfold.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c on ABC.