The Golden Bachelor: How did Gerry Turner’s wife Toni die?

Gerry Turner is gearing up to be the first star of The Golden Bachelor.

Ahead of the series premiere, we’ve learned a lot about Gerry, including that he was married to Toni Turner for 43 years.

She died back in 2017, leaving him a widower.

Toni Turner left behind two daughters, Jenny and Angie, as well as two granddaughters, Payton and Charlee.

We expect to get to know his family as The Golden Bachelor airs, as we’ve already learned quite a bit ahead of the first season.

After all, Gerry joined the show in search of love with the support of his daughters six years after the death of their mother.

Gerry Turner says Toni was ‘robbed’

Gerry Turner has said that he feels like his late wife Toni was robbed of time while appearing on Good Morning America.

“She got robbed,” Gerry said. “Every day that goes by, that’s the thought I have.”

After all, she died soon after retirement, not getting to enjoy her golden years with her husband of 43 years.

The pair had just bought their dream house and planned to enjoy their golden years together when Toni fell ill.

On The Bachelorette Men Tell All, Gerry talked about his wife and their future plans that did not pan out.

“I married my high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1972. We had 43 wonderful years together. We had two daughters and I now have two wonderful granddaughters. We had a typical but beautiful life, full of love and activity, and as years went on, I retired.”

What happened to Toni Turner?

Gerry has explained that shortly following her retirement, Toni fell ill. He didn’t disclose exactly what that illness was.

He said she retired in May 2017, and then in June 2017, they closed on their dream house.

Soon after, she got sick, and her illness got worse over the following weeks.

“And so we went to the emergency room and she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and infected her liver. So I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7. She passed away on July 15.”

While Gerry has made it clear that no one will ever replace Toni, he is ready to find love again and live out the remainder of his golden years with a companion by his side.

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall and will air on Monday nights on ABC.