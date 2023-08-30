The Golden Bachelor: Meet the women trying to win Gerry Turner’s heart

There’s still nearly a month to wait until we finally get to tune in for The Golden Bachelor.

But as anticipation grows for this new Bachelor Nation show, we’ve been introduced to the women hoping to win Gerry Turner’s heart.

And, one thing we noticed right away is that these women, who range in age from 60 to 75 years old, is that they are all just as fabulous as the new Golden Bachelor star.

In all, 22 women were introduced before the new show, and we cannot wait to see Gerry Turner’s reaction when they all take turns stepping out of the limo and introducing themselves.

While they’re all drop-dead gorgeous, Gerry has already made it clear what he’s looking for. He wants to find the one that has “that look,” and we’re betting he’ll know it when he sees it.

Hopefully, she’ll be among this group of beautiful women who make growing old look really glamorous.

One very familiar face among Gerry Turner’s women

While nearly two dozen women were introduced to Bachelor Nation today, there’s one standout among them all, and it’s got Bachelor Nation more than ready to tune in.

That’s because we’ve all seen her before, and she was one pretty lady that The Golden Bachelor viewers were really hoping to see pop up.

Now, our wish has been granted because Matt James’ mom, Patty James, is among the ladies looking for love on The Golden Bachelor.

Patty, a 70-year-old retired real estate professional, is ready to add some sparkle to the inaugural season, and she’s already made that clear with her Golden Bachelor bio that declares her love for body glitter.

Clearly, Matt James is proud of his mom. After the big announcement, he shared her TGB bio photo on his Instagram Stories with a message that said, “i ccc uuu mama,” followed by a heart on fire emoji.

Matt James shared a picture of his mom as a Golden Bachelor competitor. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Gerry Turner’s ladies aren’t just beauties, they’ve got brains, too

There is a lot of knowledge among the ladies hoping to form a connection on The Golden Bachelor. That’s right, these women aren’t just beautiful, they are educated, mature, and bring a wealth of experience from well-lived lives.

There are retired teachers, interior designers, life coaches, salon owners, and more, giving Gerry plenty of well-rounded women to get to know over the next couple of months.

One of the women, Marina, has three master’s degrees! That’s impressive.

Check out the latest The Golden Bachelor video shared today and watch the women introduce themselves.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c on ABC.