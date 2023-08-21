The Golden Bachelor premiere date revealed

We finally have the information we’ve been waiting impatiently for: The Golden Bachelor’s premiere date.

Bachelor Nation has been ready to know when the newest series would start airing ever since we first laid eyes on Gerry Turner.

The first star of The Golden Bachelor is 71 years old and a widower who is ready to take on this next chapter of his life with a partner, and there is no better place to find one of those than on his new show.

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for years, with teases about a possible senior citizens’ version of the show cropping up during the COVID-19 shutdown.

But the timing had to be right, and with the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes shutting down production on scripted TV for the unforeseen future, now is the perfect time.

Not to mention, they may have found the perfect lead to kick off The Golden Bachelor, as fans of the franchise are already going gaga for the oldest bachelor in the history of the series.

When does The Golden Bachelor premiere?

Bachelor Nation doesn’t have much longer to wait before we dive in and learn more about Gerry Turner’s life.

We are also clamoring to know which women are trying to win his heart, as there still has been no announcement about who was cast aside from the new show’s lead.

What we do know, though, is that we have just over one month to wait before tuning in because The Golden Bachelor is coming on September 28.

Certainly, there will be plenty more teasers to get us ready for the big night, and we can’t wait to hear more.

Here’s what we know about Gerry Turner

So far, what we know is that Gerry Turner is a 71-year-old retired restauranteur from Indiana. He was married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart Toni before she fell ill and passed away unexpectedly.

He has two daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, as well as two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Gerry’s family stands behind him in this search for love, and it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot of them during his journey.

Ahead of The Golden Bachelor’s premiere, Gerry has said that he’s not looking for the same kind of love he shared with his late wife, Toni.

“I want to fall in love,” Gerry said as he explained what he’s looking for. “I really want to find my person who can put me in my place when I need it and make me smile at it. The person who can lay down beside you at night and not have to say anything and you feel it. That’s love. That’s what I want, and I know that person’s out there.”

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c on ABC.