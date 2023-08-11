The Golden Bachelor: Fantasy Suites teased to be ‘quite different’ than in the past

For those who weren’t sure if The Golden Bachelor would feature the famous Fantasy Suites, wait no longer: the Fantasy Suites aren’t going anywhere.

However, they may look different on this spinoff than they have in the past.

While talking to ET, Gerry Turner opened up on his thoughts about the Fantasy Suites as the first-ever Golden Bachelor.

Given the age ranges on the show, he thinks that the activities may be a bit different than on the flagship series.

“I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different,” Gerry, 72, told ET. “The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gerry himself isn’t opposed to the idea of Fantasy Suites, but there are some people in his life who would rather not see him do a traditional Fantasy Suite on television.

Gerry Turner reveals his daughters are more nervous about the Fantasy Suites than he is

Gerry is confident about any possible moments happening in the Fantasy Suite, but his family is confident too: confident that they don’t want to see it!

Gerry revealed that the idea of the Fantasy Suite activities “make my daughters a lot more nervous than me.”

Gerry has two daughters, Angie and Jenny, with his late wife, Toni, and is a grandpa to two girls, Charlee and Payton.

“That they said absolutely none of that. They said don’t do it,” Gerry joked before noting that he’s “been ignoring that part of the advice.”

Although they may not want to see the Fantasy Suites, he revealed that he has been “given good advice” from his loved ones as he prepares to become a household name.

Gerry Turner reveals the good advice he’s received ahead of becoming The Golden Bachelor

“They said pick your moments. They said enjoy every minute you can,” he said of the advice he’s received from his loved ones.

“… They are very much fans of the show. They got me started watching it. They were the ones that motivated me to respond early on to the casting call.”

Plus, he’s certain that his late wife “would be thrilled” about his role on The Golden Bachelor.

“We talked frequently as time went on… about what we expected for the other if one of us didn’t live forward, and it was, like, we both wanted the other to be happy,” Gerry added of Toni, his high school sweetheart who he was with for more than 40 years. “She would be very encouraging.”

The Golden Bachelor will air this fall on ABC.