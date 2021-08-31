Jessa Duggar shares wedding photos, Counting On fans wonder if Jana Duggar got married

Jessa Duggar sparked speculation Jana Duggar got married. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar shared a few photos from a wedding she and her husband, Ben Seewald, attended recently.

All of their children were also in attendance, which led to questions about who got married.

Counting On fans and followers asked whether Jana Duggar got married as she has been rumored to be tying the knot and in a relationship for months now.

Unfortunately, it was not Jana’s wedding.

What wedding did Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald attend?

While it wasn’t announced who got married, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald attended an event for Ben’s family.

It was clear that it was an event on Ben’s side as the photos featured his mom and dad along with their kids. Jessa captured a photo of the grandparents with Fern and also one with Spurgeon and his grandfather.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

There were several photos, including one where the older three children were out on the dance floor.

Despite the event obviously not being a Duggar gathering, Counting On fans still asked whether it was Jana Duggar’s wedding. Jessa Duggar got the comments on her post, as did Ben Seewald when he shared a video of himself dancing with Ivy Jane at the event.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Why are Counting On fans asking if Jana Duggar got married?

For several months now, Jana Duggar has been rumored to be in a courtship with Stephen Wissmann. There have been several clues between the two of them, but neither has confirmed anything.

Not long ago, several wedding registries came out using Jana and Stephen’s names. Some presented dates, and others left that information out. It isn’t uncommon for the Duggars to have spoof accounts made when announcements are made about courtships.

Whether she is courting or not isn’t the point, though. The Counting On fans who have been asking Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald if it was Jana who married haven’t been following the family closely. She is currently in California visiting Jinger Duggar with her brothers Jason and James.

The event attended by Jessa and Ben was for his family and had nothing to do with the Duggar side of their family. Jana is living her best life in California with some of her siblings as they explore and take in some of what the West Coast has to offer.

For now, Jana Duggar has not yet announced a courtship and remains unmarried.