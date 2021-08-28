Jinger Duggar hosts siblings in California as they take in an MLB game

Jinger Duggar has siblings in town. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar got to spend some time with a few of her siblings while they took in an MLB game.

The Counting On star shared photos of herself hanging out with her big sister, Jana Duggar, and her two younger brothers, Jason, and James Duggar.

It has been a while since the siblings have been with Jinger. Last November, Michelle and Jordan Duggar flew to California when Evangeline Jo was born.

Why are some of the Duggars in California?

When Jinger Duggar shared the Instagram photos on her Instagram stories, Counting On fans were surprised to see Jana, Jason, and James in Los Angeles with her.

There have been photos of Jana Duggar spending time in Las Vegas with Laura DeMasie at a home goods show. This could have been a double trip while also providing the chaperoning for Jana that would be needed according to the Duggar family rules.

Seeing Jinger spend time with her siblings is a special moment. She had spent some time with Jana in California before when they went shopping on Rodeo Drive.

This may have been the first time Jason and James have visited their sister on her home turf. The Duggar family took a trip there with their RV, but with Josh and Anna in tow, not the other older siblings. Of course, the younger children were along for the ride as well.

What is Jinger Duggar up to lately?

Aside from dropping plenty of photos of her girls on Instagram, she has been pretty quiet. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were very vocal about TLC canceling Counting On. They revealed they agreed with the network’s decision, and their statement was put out almost immediately after the network’s announcement.

When the news about Josh Duggar’s arrest broke, she and Jeremy also decided to put out a statement. They are the only couple who were strong with their words and their disgust. Some of the other Duggar siblings commented, but many of them used a cookie-cutter response.

Jinger Duggar has been promoting her book heavily and sharing the various trips with Jeremy Vuolo and their girls. They have been spending a lot of time doing things around town, including hiking up to the Hollywood sign with the girls tagging along. It’s a busy life for the reality TV star, but she appears to enjoy it.