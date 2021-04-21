Jessa Duggar shares adorable Ivy Jane video featuring her rocking her baby

Jessa Duggar shared an adorable Ivy Jane video. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is gearing up to welcome her fourth child in just a few months.

Ivy Jane is currently the baby of the bunch and the only girl. She will celebrate her second birthday in a little over a month, but you would never believe that with the way that she interacts and talks. Ivy is advanced, and Jessa likes to share her sweet moments.

Recently, she shared an adorable video of Ivy Jane with her sweater and a baby doll. She was even singing a lullaby, which was audible and impressive for a little one who has yet to celebrate their second birthday.

Counting On fans gush over Ivy Jane video

The comment section filled up quickly with followers who couldn’t get over how advanced Ivy Jane is with her talking. She was sweet with her baby doll, which had one fan talking about how she will be when her sibling arrives this summer.

A fan said, “I have a feeling she’s gonna be a mother hen with the new baby!! She’s gonna be a big help!!”

Another chimed in, “Oh my goodness! She speaks sooo well for not even being two!!! 👏😍”

Jessa’s baby girl is a doll. She is the only girl among two brothers, and while she is motherly and sweet, she can likely keep up with her big brothers without much help.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

Most recently, Jessa Duggar spent time with big sister Jill Duggar at the Vintage Market Days. Their adventure was chronicled on Jill’s Instagram stories.

She and Ben Seewald took part in the Counting On special that aired ahead of Easter as well. It was taped before Kendra Caldwell welcomed her third child but before the holiday. She and Ben sat with her parents, Joseph and Kendra, and John-David and Abbie Grace to talk about their faith and beliefs.

During their conversation, Jessa confirmed that she and Jana Duggar had a rough relationship. There were rumors that the two couldn’t get along. Things have gotten better, but their tension was clear in episodes of their show, especially when the girls were teens.

In just a few months, Jessa and Ben will welcome their fourth child. Ivy Jane will be the best big sister if her skills in the video are any indication.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.