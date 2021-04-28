Jessa Duggar says ‘Count your blessings’ while sharing Ivy Jane’s mischievous moment

Jessa Duggar shared an adorable Ivy Jane moment. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar shared the most adorable photo of Ivy Jane playing with the mess she made in the living room, where they spend a lot of their time.

Bent down with a spoon, Ivy Jane is happily moving the dirt around the rug. She took it from the plant next to her and appeared to be having a good time playing with her new “toys.”

In just a little under a month, the sweet baby girl will celebrate her second birthday. She is the firstborn from the 2019 Duggar baby boom and will begin the transition into the “terrible twos” ahead of her other four baby girl cousins born around the same time.

‘Count your blessings’ is the caption Jessa Duggar used

On social media, Jessa Duggar couldn’t help but share the little mess Ivy Jane made in the living room with the plant-soil all over the white rug.

She wrote, “Perspective: At least it was DRY soil before I watered the plant or she would’ve been making mud pies on the white rug. 😂 This vacuumed up without a trace. Count your blessings!”

As Ivy Jane gets closer to her second birthday, the curiosities continue to rise. Toddlerhood is in full swing, and with another baby being born this summer, she will no longer be the baby of the family.

What is Jessa Duggar up to now?

Aside from caring for her children, she is reportedly filming as well. Counting On has not been renewed yet, but speculation is that the family is working on Season 12.

For the Easter special, Jessa was the center of attention. They did an entire segment on her “angel eggs” and the coloring of the dyeing of the eggs. Of course, she was also part of the sit-down where Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar talked with three of the married Duggar siblings and their spouses about faith and their walk with God.

Followers are anxiously awaiting the birth of her baby this summer. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald found out the sex of their baby, but it won’t be revealed until the little one arrives. If it is a little boy, the streak of nine girls in a row will be broken, and if not, baby girls 10 and 11 will be joining their cousins as Anna Duggar revealed her seventh child is a little girl as well.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.