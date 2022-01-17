Jessa Duggar reveals that Spurgeon is ‘too cool for school’

Jessa Duggar shared an adorable homeschooling photo. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is busy homeschooling Spurgeon, and it appears to be going well.

The mom-of-four chose to homeschool her children, while her big sister, Jill Duggar, chose public school for her son, Israel.

The Counting On star has a lot going on in life right now. She and Ben Seewald bought a new home last summer, and it is currently being renovated so that the family of six can move into it.

Spurgeon is ‘too cool for school’

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a sweet picture of Spurgeon working away on his schoolwork.

She captioned the photos, “Too cool for school”

Her oldest boy was sitting at a desk near a window with her big plant in front of him. Spurgeon was wearing a headband, keeping his curls out of his eyes.

He is surrounded by legos on a blanket and toys his siblings were likely playing with before the photo was snapped.

What is Jessa Duggar up to these days?

Without Counting On airing, Jessa Duggar has kept herself busy. Last July, she welcomed her fourth child, adding another little girl into the mix.

Recently, Jessa shared she and Ben purchased a home. There was a small video about it, including some of the remodeling that was being done. That triggered speculation that the reality TV star was pregnant again, but that was not the case. The footage was taken back in June 2021, before she delivered Fern.

She has also continued to be a part of the family, attending events at the big house. Some of her other siblings have pulled back, and the latest speculation is that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth might be distancing themselves from the Duggars. Jessa continues to spend time at the big house with her kids and even went to bat for her big sister Jana when news about her legal woes hit the headlines.

Overall, Jessa Duggar seems to be keeping everything together. She is homeschooling Spurgeon, working on her new home, and keeping her followers updated. It is a busy season of life for the mom-of-four, but she embraces all of the struggles and challenges and chronicles everything that happens with the new house.

Spurgeon might be “too cool for school,” but his mom just might be the real rockstar in the family. At least he gets it honest.