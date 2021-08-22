Jessa Duggar reveals Fern has a ‘fan club,’ as she shares new photo

Jessa Duggar is enjoying seeing her kids love Fern. Pic credit: TLC

Little Fern Seewald has a whole fan club already.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s little girl has her siblings smitten with her. The Counting On star shared a new photo of her son, Henry, lying next to Fern Elliana while they were in their parents’ bed.

The second Seewald daughter recently hit her one-month milestone, and already, her two older brothers and older sister are in love with her.

Jessa Duggar shares new Fern photo

After giving birth to Fern Ellian Seewald last month, Jessa Duggar has eased up on posting photos as she soaks in the new moments of being a mother to four children.

She did share a three-part birth story on her YouTube channel, introducing Fern to the world. Jessa documented the process herself, as it was her first hospital birth and the first birth of a Duggar grandbaby since Counting On was canceled earlier this year.

The latest Instagram post shared by Jessa Duggar was of the baby girl fast asleep as Henry faced her with a smile on his face. She wrote, “Fern has a fan club. 🤍 Oh, how her siblings adore her!”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Both Henry and Spurgeon were good with Ivy Jane when she was little, and now, they have another little one to look over and protect.

What are the Seewalds up to?

Besides posting family photos and videos on Instagram, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald haven’t done much. She did do one ad on her Instagram stories, but most of it has been about Fern and their new family life.

No word has been given about what Jessa and Ben plan to do without the Counting On income. While there has been some debate about what and if Jim Bob Duggar paid his children to appear, it will likely cause some issues.

A new life is about to begin for Jessa and Ben. They became a family of six, and without the reality TV show to film, they have some time slots to fill. There is speculation YouTube may be the way they choose to move forward, and it certainly proved to be a valuable option when she posted the birth videos.

As followers wait to see what is next for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, they can enjoy the photos she has shared since Fern Elliana was born and their family grew to six.