Jessa Duggar goes back to doing ads less than a month after giving birth

Jessa Duggar is back to promoting products on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

It has been less than a month since Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child, Fern Elliana Seewald.

She is already back to promoting products for a portion of the profits.

Jessa and several of her siblings and inlaws use their social media accounts to promote various things, including hair products, bathroom scales, and other household items.

What is Jessa Duggar promoting now?

This time, Jessa Duggar shows off a hair-styling tool that takes wet hair and dries it while brushing it out. She did a few videos for followers to see how it works in her hair.

The Counting On star made sure to mention that she has thick and long hair and the time it took for her to go from wet to dry was 30 minutes.

Of course, a code is provided for those followers who want to purchase the product, and Jessa said it was a deal.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

How does Jessa Duggar make her money?

With Counting On canceled and Ben Seewald not appearing to have a steady income job, some followers wonder how Jessa Duggar makes her money.

Doing Instagram influencer ads likely helps, but that isn’t the bulk of her money. Jessa has been working on putting content on her YouTube channel for quite some time now. Before anything happened with Josh Duggar’s arrest, she was already filming some of the events her family hosted in 2020. From the fall festival to their Christmas events, she did it all.

Following the cancellation of Counting On, Jessa Duggar decided to monetize the birth of Fern Elliana Seewald. She did it in three parts, and they all soared with views. From the beginning of her labor to the other three kids meeting their little sister, Jessa was able to keep viewers coming back.

There is speculation that she will continue to do ads and more YouTube viewers as her time on the reality TV show ended. She is already back to work just a few weeks after having her fourth child, and now, no obligations are surrounding how she allots her time.

Being an influencer may not be the only way Jessa earns money, but she appears to enjoy doing it. With everything going on in her life now, checking out and zoning into making a video about a product may be something she enjoys.

The spotlight has always been a place Jessa Duggar appears to enjoy.