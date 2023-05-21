Jersey Shore’s Snooki sheds light on Gucci and Louis Vuitton bag rumors during reunion

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently addressed those ongoing rumors regarding her use of specific designer bags while appearing on Jersey Shore.

The 35-year-old reality TV star appeared on the two-episode Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion along with her castmates to discuss what’s been going on and give insights into their TV show and relationships.

During the reunion’s second part, the designer handbag myth about Snooki came up, which has been going on for years.

The myth originally started from a TikToker who suggested that Louis Vuitton bought Gucci bags for Snooki so that she wouldn’t use their bags during Jersey Shore’s initial run on MTV.

Referred to as “unbranding,” it’s a marketing strategy defined by Indeed as “the process of removing or limiting a company’s identity in its products and services.”

Snooki has now shot down that urban myth, seeming to put all the crazy speculation to rest. However, a real “unbranding” did happen with her castmate and another brand’s products.

Snooki addressed the Louis Vuitton bag myth during the two-part reunion

The rebellious and wild nature of the Jersey Shore cast led to an urban myth that Louis Vuitton wanted their brand of handbags distanced from the now iconic reality TV star, Snooki.

That myth, which arrived from influencer Marc Sebastian on TikTok, suggested Snooki was given Gucci bags for the reality TV show Jersey Shore during its original run from 2009 through 2012.

Based on the unbranding theory, it would make people see Gucci as a lesser brand that despicable or “cheap” and “unlikable” characters would own.

Sebastian didn’t cite any source for this particular detail about Snooki, and per an App report, Louis Vuitton hadn’t replied to them on the matter yet. The video below presents the concept of unbranding and mentions the Snooki and Gucci situation.

When the myth came up as a topic during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion Part 2, Snooki quickly refuted it.

“There are so many TikToks of this,” Snooki said during the reunion, adding, “No, that is not true, and if it was true, that would be (censored) amazing. ‘We’re getting free Gucci from Louie Vuitton!’ I mean, I wish that were true.”

Snooki’s castmate, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, said, “We could only afford Gucci.”

They can likely afford whatever brand of bags they want now, as Celebrity Net Worth puts Snooki’s net worth at an estimated $4 million.

However, Snooki was known for making headlines for fights, police incidents, and arrests due to her behavior while filming for the show’s first several years. However, she now says those myths from years ago about the designer bags she had on the show are just “not true.”

Meanwhile, another company famously did some real “unbranding” with her JS castmate involving an attempted payoff.

Clothing brand paid Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino $10,000

Years ago, reports arrived regarding JS’ Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and the clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch.

In 2011, A&F offered to pay The Situation $10,000, but it wasn’t to wear their clothing on the show. Instead, they wanted him not to wear it.

“We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino’s association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image. We have therefore offered a substantial payment to Michael’ The Situation’ Sorrentino and the producers of MTV’s Jersey Shore to have the character wear an alternate brand,” an A&F representative said, per The Guardian.

He later sued A&F due to their attempts to pay him and the brand’s release of a t-shirt with “The Fitchuation” on the front. His suit at the time alleged that the brand “committed trademark infringement, unfair competition, false advertising, injury to business reputation and misappropriation of likeness.”

However, that situation was settled, and the outcome saw The Situation receive $0 as he lost the lawsuit, per The Hollywood Reporter.

With the brand issues a thing of the past, the cast will soon be back on MTV with Season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Snooki and the Situation will be there, along with their familiar castmates, as well as original JS cast members Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who are returning to the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.