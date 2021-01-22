Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino thinks Nikki Hall and Pauly D could have the next Jersey Shore wedding

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino thinks that Nikki Hall could be the one for Pauly D Pic credit: MTV

Somebody’s wifey came to town! Pauly DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall arrived in Vegas on the most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and she fit right in.

Pauly seemed giddy to finally introduce Nikki to the group and everyone seemed to really like the two of them together.

Lauren Sorrentino loved seeing the two of them together and said, “I think it was a beautiful night. Nikki and Pauly are adorable. Very cute. I like their energy together. They’re definitely in love.”

Pauly said he felt that Nikki was the whole package and said, “As a couple, it’s probably been the most fun I’ve had in years.”

Nikki certainly won over Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and knew the key to his heart was through his stomach as she arrived with a box of donuts for the group.

Mike said, “Nikki really understands us because she’s walking in with a gift of food right now. That right now is an awesome situation.”

He also admitted that he thinks Nikki and Pauly could be in it for the long haul.

He said, “I thought Nikki was a natural. She did great. You could just tell the way that she is with Pauly — like, this is the one, probably. Quite possibly, Nikki and Pauly could be the next Jersey Shore family wedding.”

Pauly proves he’s serious about Nikki

Pauly proved his relationship with Nikki was getting serious after he introduced her to his 7-year-old daughter Amabella Markert.

Pauly generally does his best to maintain his daughter’s privacy and has occasionally shared photos of the two of them together on social media in the past.

Pauly shares his daughter with Amanda Markert and the two of them maintain an effective co-parenting relationship.

Despite keeping her hidden from the limelight, Pauly takes his role as a father very seriously, and introducing his daughter to Nikki was a big step in their relationship.

Vinny becomes a side piece

Pauly and his best friend Vinny Guadagnino have been inseparable over the last ten years and their bromance is something that’s often joked about on the show.

When Pauly brought Nikki into the group, he referred to her as his “main” and to Vinny as his “side”. Vinny made several jokes about being pushed aside for Nikki and even asked Ronnie Magro to sleep in the bed next to him where Pauly usually slept.

Despite the jokes, Vinny seems happy for Pauly and it looks like he and Nikki have a good relationship. Vinny originally met Nikki when she and Pauly started dating while they filmed Double Shot at Love.

In regards to Nikki and Pauly’s future, it looks like Vinny better get used to being a side piece. Mike and several fans seem to think wedding bells are in their future.

Fans can continue to watch Pauly and Nikki’s blossoming relationship as the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.