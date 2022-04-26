Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley shares how special her son Greyson is. Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

This month celebrates autism awareness and several celebrities are speaking out to show their support.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is one of those celebrities, as her 5-year-old son Greyson was diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Jenni has been vocal about Greyson’s accomplishments and has been a strong advocate for the autism community.

Recently, in honor of autism awareness month, she opened up about her son’s accomplishments and what a great young man he’s become.

Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley celebrates son Greyson during autism awareness month

Jenni recently spoke to E! News about Greyson and gushed about everything that he contributes to the world and to those who know and love him.

She went on about Greyson’s strengths and the characteristics that make him unique.

Jenni said, “Greyson is such an incredibly smart and sweet little boy. He loves drawing, superheroes, sports and working out in the gym! He wakes up every morning with so much energy and excitement to take on the day.”

She then went on to explain the importance of sharing his story and experience with the world.

She said, “By telling Greyson’s story, he has become a hero to many. Greyson’s journey helps other families know there are people fighting to make the limits limitless.”

Jenni is certainly one of those people who are continuing to fight for people like Greyson to have the same life experiences as everyone else.

Jersey Shore’s Jenni Farley has done a lot of work for the autism community

Back in December, Jenni combined forces with the nonprofit organization Kulture City and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to create The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room.

The room provides a safe space for children who are sensitive to the sensory output at large, loud, venues like the Barclays Center.

She stated that Greyson, and other children like him, could now “live [their] best life” when attending large events at the arena.

The Barclays Center even went a step further by providing sensory bags that contain items like noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads to anyone who might benefit.

Earlier this month, Jenni spoke at another event where she opened up about “how amazing” Greyson is.

She shared a sweet photo of the event that showed her and her daughter Meilani as they spoke to a crowd of people. Greyson could be seen looking on from a distance as he admired his mother and sister.

Jenni continues to use her platform to advocate for the autism community and to share just how special her sweet boy is.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.