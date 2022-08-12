Jersey Shore’s Snooki goes blonde — check out her new look

Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shows off a bold new look. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been an icon in reality TV since she first made her debut over a decade ago.

Best known for her dark tan, drunken antics, large hair poof, and even larger personality, the name Snooki has become a household name.

While she’s changed a bit over the last several years, she’s still a fan favorite amongst the cast.

She’s now a mom to three beautiful children who she shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

But just because she’s settled down doesn’t mean she doesn’t still entertain fans when she lets loose with her castmates.

She also still makes bold moves regarding her appearance, and her latest look is no exception.

Snooki decided to go blonde and showed off her new look on social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Snooki goes blonde

Snooki typically keeps the same look year round.

She rocks a killer tan and long dark brown locks.

It’s not often people have seen Snooki without dark hair, but she decided to make a bold change.

She shared a photo to Instagram and blonde streaks were shown throughout her hair.

It was styled down with beachy waves as she smiled for a selfie while twirling her finger through her hair.

She captioned the post, “New hair, who dissss.”

Several fans chimed in to share their approval for the new do.

One admirer said, “Living for it.”

Another thought she looked “Gorgeous.”

As a third wrote, “YAS QWEEN.”

Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

In a second snap, Snooki posed between her stylists as she donned a leopard print top, another signature style in her wardrobe.

Snooki is the second Jersey Shore cast member to go blonde, as Pauly D recently did the same during the pandemic, shocking fans and leaving him unrecognizable. His hair has since grown, and he’s back to his dark blowout style.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi starts The Meatball Show

Snooki continues to share her life with fans on social media, and her new look is the latest in posts.

Often, she posts photos with her children as they hang out at home or go on fun outings together.

Viewers missed Snooki when she took a brief hiatus from the show following the wedding speech drama with her costar Angelina Pivarnick.

Snooki has since returned, much to fans’ pleasure during the last few seasons.

She continues to be up to her usual entertaining antics as the most recent episode shows her and her sidekick Deena Cortese as they debut The Meatball Show with special guest Jerry Springer.

Deena’s husband, Chris Buckner, is a major supporter of the duo, and they get a lot of laughs from their costars and fans alike.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what’s next for their favorite meatballs.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.