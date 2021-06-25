Jersey Shore cast happy for the return of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi: ‘The family is one again’

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation welcomed Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi back this season. Pic credit: @MTV

The cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are happy for the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to the reality series, saying that their family is one again after a year and a half where Nicole stepped back from filming the MTV series.

Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, and Jenni Farley spoke to Page Six as they shared their joy over Nicole’s return to Jersey Shore.

“I had a feeling she was going to come back,” Angelina stated. “We had a lot of things we had to talk about — like I had to sit down with Jenni [“JWoww” Farley] and Denna [Nicole Cortese]. So I was really looking forward to having that sitdown with Nicole to hash out all the s–t from my wedding.”

“We’re finally back together!” Deena exclaimed. “The family is one again and just so happy to have our meatball back. She was missed.”

“I’m glad that Vegas is over because that was hard on all of us,” Jenni said.

“I even FaceTimed her when I was in Vegas. It just didn’t feel complete without her and it just felt like it added more drama because she wasn’t there to defend herself,” she continued.

Nicole and Angelina mended their relationship

Nicole and Angelina met at a local Northern New Jersey restaurant near the home Nicole shares with her husband Jionni and their three children to speak about the issues that have lingered in their relationship. Nicole was the only female cast member who still hadn’t talked to Angelina about her part in the wedding speech that led to her leaving the show over the constant drama between the castmates.

Nicole explained she did not mean to hurt either Angelina or her husband Chris Larangeira and explained she, Jenni and Deena were drunk when they wrote the now infamous wedding speech and they meant no harm.

She also said it would have best been suited for her bachelorette party and not the actual wedding.

Nicole will surprise her roommates in the Poconos

Nicole will surprise her roommates during their mini-vacation in the Poconos by popping out of a cake to surprise Jenni for her birthday. Her original intent was not to appear during this season.

However, she changed her mind when she realized how much she would miss if she sat out the trip.

A teaser clip showed that Nicole will be back to her old ways, drinking, acting up and bringing the party to her longtime roomates and pals.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.