Jersey Shore’s Snooki claps back at hater who asked how her liver was doing

Snooki blasts hater for criticizing her drinking. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi never misses an opportunity to have a good time.

After taking some time off from filming to focus on being a mom to her three children and avoid the drama over Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, she’s returned and hasn’t missed a beat.

This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Nicole let loose with her costars as they vacationed together in the Florida Keys.

The cast brought their children and spouses along with them and while they partied, their kids stayed with a babysitter or other family members.

Nicole was back to her meatball antics and was visibly intoxicated throughout a couple of episodes.

Fans have recently criticized Nicole’s behavior and even labeled her a bad role model to her kids. When one hater asked Nicole how her liver was doing, she had a quick response for them to put them in their place.

Jersey Shore’s Snooki claps back at hater who criticized her drinking

Nicole has become accustomed to judgment and backlash from viewers and she doesn’t seem to let them get her down.

A Reddit user shared a comment from Nicole’s Instagram that showed a troll being sarcastic about her drinking habits — she was quick to shut them down.

The critic asked, “How is your liver?”

Nicole clapped back and said, “Just fantastic, thanks for asking Debbie.”

Snooki claps back at hater. Pic credit: @u/Alwayshangry23/Reddit

It’s clear that Nicole has no time to deal with people being rude to her.

Jersey Shore’s Snooki continues to promote new wine brand

Not only has Nicole’s drinking become a staple in her time filming the show but she’s even capitalized on her party girl reputation by creating her own wine brand Messy Mawma Wine.

Nicole is often advertising the beverages on social media. The wine comes in a white called Tantrum Chardonnay and a red called Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon.

The wine is geared toward busy moms and the names are labeled appropriately to take into account what it’s like wrangling kids all day.

In addition to launching her wine brand, Nicole has made a full return to filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation with her costars.

She’s also continued to host a show called Messyness, which is a spinoff of Ridiculousness. Nicole hosts the show alongside her “messy besties” former Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling, Olympian Adam Rippon, and comedian Teddy Ray from All Def Comedy on HBO.

While some may criticize Nicole for her wild antics, it seems that it’s brought her a lot of opportunities and she’s making no apologies for her behavior.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.