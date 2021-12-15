Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi addresses Housewives casting rumors, says ‘that would be wild’

Snooki talks about whether she’d ever join the cast of RHONJ. Pic credit: MTV

Rumors have swirled over the last couple of years about the possibility of Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi potentially joining the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While Snooki has been known to be friendly with some of the housewives stars including Melissa Gorga, it seems that she doesn’t quite think she’d fit in with the cast.

In an interview with PageSix, Snooki shared, “Me as a housewife…I don’t think I can hang. No. I’ll stay on Jersey Shore.”

She acknowledged that while she might be on a reality TV show, she prefers to stay out of the drama and thinks the housewives might be a little too much for her.

She said, “Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild.”

Snooki admitted to even being “terrified” of some of the housewives cast members because of how intense they become when they argue with each other.

Even though she’s not ready to be cast as a Jersey Housewife, it looks like Snooki might have some other plans in mind.

Snooki and Deena Cortese tease The Meatball Show

Snooki and her costar and best friend Deena Cortese have been labeled as “the meatballs”, a nickname to go along with their short stature and larger-than-life personalities.

The two of them recently shared a glass of Snooki’s new Messy Mawma Wine and started rumblings about the potential for a new Jersey Shore spinoff.

Deena captioned the post, “The Meatball Show.”

Snooki then chimed in and said, “Use me as a like if you want THE MEATBALL SHOW to happen.”

Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Several fans got excited at the possibility of the two of them having their own series.

Whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen but it’s clear from the post that fans would likely tune in if it did.

Snooki makes her official return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Season 5

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will be happy to know that Snooki makes her official comeback with the roommates in Season 5.

MTV announced this week that the new season would premiere on Thursday, January 6.

Fans will have an opportunity to catch up with the cast and watch the fun they have as they take their families along for a trip to the Florida Keys.

While fans won’t be seeing Snooki on the Housewives anytime soon, they’ll surely get their Snooki fix when the new season begins next month.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.