Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley creates sensory room at Barclays Center named after son Greyson

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley opens a sensory room dedicated to her son Greyson. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley has taken steps to help children with disabilities.

After her son Greyson Mathews was diagnosed with autism three years ago, Jenni has been learning more about what the diagnosis entails.

She brought Greyson to a wrestling match and realized how much he was impacted by sensory stimuli.

In regard to that day, Jenni explained, “We realized that sensory needs and sensory issues were at play. Long story short, he couldn’t fully enjoy the experience.”

Jenni took steps to make sure that never happened again and that other children with disabilities could fully enjoy themselves when attending events at large arenas like the Barclays Center.

Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley brings sensory room for children with disabilities to Barclays Center

Jenni partnered with the nonprofit group KultureCity to bring a sensory room for children with disabilities to the Barclays Center.

She dedicated the room to her son by naming it the Greyson Mathews Sensory Room and he proudly posed in front of the space along with his sister Meilani.

Jenni’s fiance Zack Carpinello commented and told her that Greyson would be “proud” of the space “for his entire life.”

Jenni, who has been open about her dislike for public speaking, spoke gracefully at the grand opening of the space and reiterated Greyson’s story to everyone.

She felt that Greyson could now “live his best life” when he attends events at the loud arena.

In addition to the sensory room, the Barclays Center has made an attempt to be inclusive of children with disabilities by making sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads available for those who need them.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 to return in the new year

Jenni clearly cares a lot about her kids and is willing to do anything to make them happy.

Fans will get a closer glimpse at what her family dynamic is like when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in the new year.

Season 5 will take the cast on a new family trip to the Florida Keys as they spend time with their children and significant others at the Isla Bella Beach Resort.

In addition to a family trip, fans will see the official return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and will get to catch up with all of their favorite roommates.

Jenni joined Snooki and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently for a Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special the 12 Days of Jerzmas as they counted down their favorite moments.

They also revealed the release of the Jersey Shore official Christmas album a Very Merry Jersey Shoremas.

Fans can stream the album on Apple Music and Spotify.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.