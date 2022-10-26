Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick slays in Halloween costume sneak peek

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick looks gorgeous in her Halloween costume. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is coming off a difficult season with her costars.

Not only did she publicly deal with the fallout of her marriage issues with Chris Larangeira, but she also had to deal with some drama with her friend and costar, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The two were at odds for much of the season as Angelina felt Mike was too involved in her personal life and took things too far. They had a blowout at the reunion where Mike told Angelina to “quit” and referred to her as “toxic.”

Despite the harsh words, they hugged it out, and both seemed to have hope for mending their friendship.

Angelina continues to thrive despite the chaos she’s experienced over the last several months.

Her latest social media post shows her looking healthy and happy as she gives a sneak peek of her Halloween getup.

Angelina Pivarnick slays in Halloween costume photo

Angelina is not shy about posting her various looks on her Instagram page.

She often shares photos all glammed up and ready for a night on the town.

She recently shared a post to honor her “favorite” time of year as she posed in a Halloween ensemble.

Angelina’s hair was styled half-up with a middle part and long wavy locks cascading down her silhouette.

She wore a black lacey corset top, and her leg was bent over red satin sheets with a garter going up past her knee.

On her back were large wings with red and black feathers.

She had a devious look as a red glow surrounded her.

Angelina captioned the post, “Halloween is my favorite time of year.”

Fans rally in support of Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick

Upon seeing Angelina’s post, several followers took the opportunity to rally behind her and show their support amid her recent drama.

One follower noted how “gorgeous” she looked and shared that they’ve “always been team Angelina.”

Others also thought she looked great, with one fan saying, “Yesssss [heart eye emojis]” and another adding, “Mama Mia wow wow wow [fire emojis].”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The love for Angelina continued with comments like, “You’re are killing babe [heart eye emojis]” and “Smoke show [heart eye emoji]”

A separate commenter reminded her that she was “Beautiful inside & out.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Despite the ups and downs, she’s experienced, it’s clear Angelina is doing her best to rise above the negativity with a little help from her supporters.

Now that the most recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation season has ended, fans can stay tuned to her social media to see what she’ll be up to next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.