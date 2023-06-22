Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley shares adorable photo of kids to celebrate school ending

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is among the many moms preparing for their kids to be home for summer vacation.

With school recently ending across the United States, many parents are loathing or celebrating the fact they’ll have their kids around more than usual.

The 37-year-old Jersey Shore star seemed to celebrate the occasion, hopping on social media earlier this week to announce the end of school for her two children.

Taking to Instagram, the longtime MTV reality TV star uploaded cute side-by-side images of her kids in different outfits.

Based on the photos, they wore their finest back-to-school fashions for the first day and dressed in much more casual and relaxed looks for the last day.

“First vs last day,” Jwoww wrote in her caption, adding blue heart emojis to go with it.

Jersey Shore castmates react to JWoww’s school post

After Jwoww shared the adorable pics of her two children on different school days, several of her Jersey Shore castmates and friends stopped by to comment.

“same but with glasses,” Vinny Guadagnino wrote as he jokingly stated the obvious.

“Cuties!” wrote Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who is returning for her first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after six seasons and many years away from MTV.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, both commented with their face holding back tears emojis in the comments.

“Wow they grew in just that quick school year,” another commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

JWoww shares both children with her ex-husband

As of this writing, Jenni Farley isn’t married, having divorced Roger Matthews in 2019. The couple had been married since 2015 and currently share two children, a daughter who turns 9 in July and a son who turned 7 last month.

Their firstborn is daughter Meilani, born on July 14, 2014. On May 5, 2016, they welcomed their son Greyson. JWoww regularly shares photos and videos featuring her kids on Instagram, showing how much she cherishes them.

Farley, best known as JWoww from MTV reality TV, has appeared in various Jersey Shore projects and spinoffs over the years. She rose to fame with other cast members during the series’ initial run on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

She soon appeared with castmate Nicole Polizzi in the Snooki & Jwoww spinoff after the end of the original MTV show.

Fittingly, the duo also appears in a show called Snooki & JWoww: Moms with Attitude, which debuted in 2015. The show initially aired on go90 and then moved to MTV’s YouTube Channel five years ago.

That same year, JWoww and Snooki spoke to People about being moms while still having some fun and finding time for themselves.

“I really think Bad Moms, as funny of a comedy it was, really paves the way for people like Nicole and I to say it’s okay to have fun as a mom. I feel like there is a huge stigma: the moment you have kids, you are not allowed to drink, you are not allowed to put makeup on, how dare you take time to work out,” JWoww commented.

“There is just this stereotype that Nicole and I love to shut down and prove that you can be a phenomenal mother, but at the same time you can find time for yourself and it’s okay,” she said.

Following her divorce, JWoww met a new man, Zack Carpinello, and they’ve been engaged for several years. The couple began dating in 2019, split at one point, then reunited before getting engaged in 2021. Zack regularly appears on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and per US Weekly, the couple has yet to tie the knot officially.

Viewers can see JWoww return for Family Vacation Season 7 this summer on MTV. An official date and time for the premiere episode have yet to arrive, but a fan account may have leaked early details.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is TBA for MTV.