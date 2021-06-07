Jersey Shore: Snooki gets support from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry after crying about leaving her kids

Snooki struggled leaving her kids for work and that’s something Kailyn knows all too well. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi got support from Teen Mom 2 starlet Kailyn Lowry after crying about leaving her kids.

One of the reasons Snooki took a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was because she didn’t want to be away from her children so much. As fans know, Snooki is mom to sons Lorenzo, age 8, and Angelo, age 2, plus daughter Giovanna, age 6, with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

The proud mama loves to show off her babies on social media. Most recently, Snooki celebrated Lorenzo’s first communion and Angelo’s 2nd birthday with several family photos.

Like most moms, Snooki hates leaving her kids.

Kailyn Lowry supports Snooki after she cries over leaving her kids

Snooki shared a heartbreaking photo of her hugging her three children as she said goo-be to them before heading off to work. No, she wasn’t leaving for a couple of hours to check on The Snooki Shop.

The reality TV star was headed off to film her new gig for MTV. Last week the network announced Snooki will host the new show Messyness, a spin-off of the hit show Ridiculousness.

“I’m such a hot crying mess every time I leave my family for a few days but, this one is for the books!” Snooki captioned the photo.

Kailyn was one of many fans who showed support for the struggling mom. The Teen Mom 2 star let Snooki know “you got this” and also congratulated her on the new job.

Pic credit: @Snooki/Instagram

Isn’t it nice to see women, especially mothers, supporting each other on social media? The positivity is refreshing.

Snooki gets support from her Jersey Shore family

The bond between the cast of Jersey Shore remains strong after all these years.

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” was the only roommate not to participate in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Even Snooki missed the group and show so much that she decided to return for the second half of Season 4.

It should come as no surprise that a couple of Snooki’s Jersey Shore pals were quick to share their love for her on her Instagram post.

Snooki’s best friend and costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley express how proud she was of her friend, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino let the sad mama know she would be okay.

Pic credit: @Snooki/Instagram

Pic credit: @Snooki/Instagram

Yep, it appears there’s a lot of love in the MTV family.