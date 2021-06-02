Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Jenni ‘J’Woww’ Farley and Deena Cortese talk Snooki’s surprising return to the show

Deena Cortese and Jenni Farley talked about the return of their pal Nicole Polizzi to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese spoke about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s return to the show after a one-year absence.

The women, who share a close bond on the series, appeared to be thrilled that their pal would rejoin the cast which includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for the second half of the series’ fourth season.

“We were completely surprised,” said Deena in an interview with E!’s Daily Pop.

“I don’t know if she had it in her mind to show up at the time that she did or if just happened organically. But it really took us by surprise,” Jenni continued.

Jenni said that the show “finally felt complete again” upon Nicole’s return. “It was a wholesome moment that we needed so badly.”

The show has been without its core meatball since November 2019 when Nicole decided to end her run on the MTV reality series at the close of Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeria.

Deena didn’t know of Nicole’s intentions

Deena shared that she had no idea that Nicole intended to come back. Her pal never shared that information with her.

“She didn’t even tell us she was coming back,” Deena explained.

“We were completely, completely surprised,” she concluded.

Nicole shared why it was time to return to her Jersey Shore family

Nicole Polizzi shared the reasons why she decided to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after an absence of one year. Pic credit: @nicolepolizzi/Instagram

Nicole revealed that the timing just felt right to reunite with her television family.

“Super excited to be back with my roomies,” Nicole wrote in a social media statement on her Instagram story.

“I truly missed everyone and the show. I don’t regret leaving because I truly needed a break for my soul and just to be a mom,” Snooki added.

“But coming back has shown me how much I love this show and my besties. I appreciate all of your support and understanding. Mawma needed a break, but now Mawma is back to bring the party for you and all good vibes,” it concluded.

This season promises to bring on all the fun and laughs that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans yearn for.

A new trailer showed the cast which as they quarantined together at a resort in Pennsylvania. Also in attendance for this new season of fun were Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino, Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall, Angelina’s husband Chris Larangeira, Deena’s husband Christopher Buckner, and rumor has it, Ronnie’s girlfriend Saffire Matos.

The group heads to The Poconos for the first time ever and have a lot to catch up on.

Jenni announces that she and her longtime boyfriend Zack Carpinello are engaged. Mike and his wife Lauren have a gender reveal for the cast where they find out they are having a baby boy. This will be the first time the cast will be whole since November 2019, when they last taped together as a group.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns beginning Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.