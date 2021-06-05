Snooki will soon be back on TV and not just on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just landed a new MTV show that will be even messier than her time on Jersey Shore.

The exciting news comes hot on the heels of Snooki’s surprise return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the second half of Season 4. Even Snooki’s close pals, Jenni “J’Woww” Farley and Deena Cortese were surprised she came back to the show.

Fans know the reality TV star took a break from filming to focus on her family and other business ventures. It looks like the break did Snooki good in more ways than one. She has a new gig at MTV.

What is Snooki’s new MTV show?

MTV has picked Snooki to host the Ridiculousness spin-off titled Messyness. The same team behind Ridiculousnes will produce the new show.

According to Deadline, Messyness is a “comedy clip series that indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet.” The show has no limits.

It will include everything from cheating scandals to proposals gone wrong to crazy nights out that don’t end well. Messyness wants to celebrate all the messy stages of young adulthood.

“No matter the clip, we’ll always be cheering on and reveling in the messiest behavior on camera yet,” MTV shared in a statement to People magazine.

Snooki won’t be the only famous face on the show either. Messyness will also include a slew of celebrity guests. Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and comedian Teddy Ray have been confirmed as guests on the show.

MTV isn’t wasting any time getting Messyness on the air. The show is already in production, and MTV intends to have the comedy premiere later this year.

Ridiculousness just wrapped its 20th season on MTV.

Snooki’s family remains her priority

Although it’s pretty clear that Snooki has become one busy lady, her family still remains her number one priority.

The proud mama recently went all out celebrating her son Angelo’s 2nd birthday. Snooki had a pizza-themed party for her little meatball.

Those who follow Snooki on social media know she keeps fans updated on what’s going on with her babies. Now that it’s summer, the family will spend time at their beach house and enjoying their boat.

Last year Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi removed herself from reality television. Soon fans will see her on two different TV shows, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Messyness.

What do you think of Snooki hosting a new MTV show? Will you watch it?

Messyness will premiere on MTV in 2021.