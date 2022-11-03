Jersey Shore: Jenn Harley snuggles up to another woman after breakup

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Jenn Harley, might be seeing someone new. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jenn Harley, the ex-girlfriend and baby mama to Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had a rocky past when it comes to relationships.

She and Ronnie had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship that played out for viewers.

They both moved on with other people, and Jenn was most recently dating a man named Joe Ambrosole.

The two had some ups and downs, and one alleged domestic incident caused Jenn to be arrested.

The pair ultimately called it quits recently, and it seems that Jenn has moved on quickly.

She was recently spotted cozying up to someone new.

Jersey Shore’s Jenn Harley gets cozy with a new woman after the breakup with Joe Ambrosole

Based on her Instagram posts, Jenn has been back and forth traveling between Miami, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

While she often shares photos of her travels, her recent Instagram Stories showed her with a new woman, and the two appeared very comfortable together.

Jen was wearing a backward black baseball cap, and both women had their long hair cascading over their shoulders as they posed together in what looked to be a kitchen.

The woman’s name was Danny Pimsanguan, according to her Instagram page.

In the video clip, Jenn kissed Danny’s cheek as her arm caressed her shoulder.

Danny had a coy smile on her face.

The next shot showed the two stealing a quick kiss on the lips.

The relationship between Jenn and Danny remains unknown, but they may be romantic based on their chemistry in the video.

Where does Jenn Harley stand with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro today?

As Jenn’s relationship status remains unknown, she continues co-parenting with Ronnie.

Recently, Ronnie was awarded primary physical custody of Ariana, and Jenn has visitation on a set schedule.

Ronnie is also recently single, as he ended his engagement with his former fiancee Saffire Matos.

He and Saffire had been on and off for several months, and both shared cryptic posts on social media that had fans wondering what was happening.

It’s unclear exactly what caused their breakup, as neither has publicly spoken about it.

Despite everything in his personal life, Ronnie has remained sober and appears to be healthy and doing well.

He was slated to make a comeback to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation and made a brief appearance in an episode last season.

His future with the show is unknown at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.