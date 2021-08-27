Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, claims he’s 4 months sober

Months after stepping away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Ronnie has some good news for fans. Pic credit: MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after claiming he’s four months sober.

The reality TV star has struggled with sobriety for years. In May, Ronnie revealed he was temporarily not filming the MTV show to focus on his health, well-being and deal with issues he’s been ignoring for a long time. He sought treatment for alcohol and mental health issues over the past few months.

Ronnie’s departure and stepping away from the spotlight came hot on the heels of his April arrest for “suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors.” Although he avoided criminal charges, it was a wake-up call for the Jersey Shore star.

It looks like the time away was good for Ronnie. He shared an exciting personal and professional update this week.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro claims he is four months sober

TMZ caught up with Ronnie on Thursday at Avra in Beverly Hills to see how he was doing. The MTV personality had some positive news to share.

“I feel great. Four months sober. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life,” he revealed to the website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ronnie is, of course, father to 3-year-old Ariana Sky Magro. He became engaged to girlfriend Saffire Matos in June.

The two are currently planning their wedding. Yes, Ronnie’s Jersey Shore family will be invited to the nuptials.

“We’re family, at the end of the day. We grew up together – twelve years strong. Family forever,” he expressed.

Ronnie is ready to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Speaking of his Jersey Shore family, Ronnie is ready to reunite with them onscreen.

“I stepped away from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I’ll be back and, you know, all the fans love me, and I love them too, so I’m going to give them what they want, and I’ll see them soon,” the MTV star spilled.

Ronnie confirmed that he’s been in touch with producers regarding his return. The hope is that viewers see him back on the show before the end of Season 5.

Last month, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was getting a Season 5 and that the cast had already started to film. The news means that Ronnie was not involved in the first part of filming.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.