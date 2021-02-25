Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Will Deena’s toast at Angelina’s wedding redo be as catastrophic as the first one?

Deena proposes a toast at Angelina’s wedding redo leaving the roommates nervous that it could go south Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have been happy to see that the drama from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding has finally started to subside.

With the help of Dr. Drew Pinsky, the cast was able to resolve a lot of their issues and agreed to move forward with respect for one another.

Along with that, Pauly DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decided that they wanted to plan a wedding redo for Angelina to make up for the disaster that happened at her real wedding.

The boys hoped the event would bring a smile to all of the roommate’s faces and would be an opportunity to have some fun and make some new memories.

The wedding redo

The wedding ceremony was off to a good start as Uncle Nino officiated and Vinny gave Angelina away. A lot of laughs were had and the roommates headed indoors for the wedding reception.

We love a redo this time of year! Imagine if every wedding looked like this one. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4dzGqoqQdz — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 19, 2021

In previews of the mid-season finale, which is set to air tonight, Vinny was seen getting ready to prepare his own speech which the roommates prayed would be better than the first.

Pauly reminded Vinny of the importance of his speech and said, “Do you realize the whole speech is everything? If you f**k this up, you f**k this all up.”

Vinny acknowledged Pauly’s advice and reassured him, “It can’t go any worse than what has happened.”

However, it looks like Vinny’s speech wasn’t the only thing the cast had to worry about.

As the cast sat down for dinner, Deena Cortese asked if she could make a toast and everyone froze. Is it possible that the wedding speech drama could happen all over again?

Will Deena’s toast lead to more drama?

Deena and Angelina have come a long way after they didn’t speak for almost ten months following the wedding speech drama.

After finally making amends with Angelina, Deena and Jenni Farley happily took their places in the audience and decided to forgo any type of bridesmaid responsibilities at the wedding redo. Jenni, in particular, looked forward to sitting in the back and being a spectator.

While the roommates were laughing and having a good time, Mike recalled that Angelina’s first wedding started out really nice too.

He said, “The redo is a complete success. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because Angelina’s first wedding started beautiful too. Once we had the reception, it was a big nosedive.”

The preview showed the cast frozen in fear as Deena tapped her glass and said, “Guys, I’d like to make a toast.”

Will Deena’s toast be as catastrophic as the original speech?

Fans can tune in to tonight’s mid-season finale to see if the wedding redo will be a huge success or the start of another battle.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.