Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Was Chris Larangeira being unfaithful to Angelina Pivarnick?

Angelina Pivarnick has started to question whether Chris Larangeira was unfaithful. Pic credit: MTV

The marriage issues between Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick have been front and center so far on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Recent episodes have shown Angelina in turmoil as she debates on whether she should file for a divorce or give things another chance.

The decision only became more difficult for her after seeing a pet psychic who told her a lot of negative things about Chris.

One of those included that he had been with people outside of their marriage.

Angelina acknowledged that they got into a fight after Chris spent a night in a hotel room with another girl, but he claimed that he and his friend slept in one bed while the two girls slept in the other.

While she initially took his word for it, the pet psychic made her question whether or not he had truly been unfaithful to her.

Was Chris Larangeira unfaithful to Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick?

Angelina’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars made jokes about Chris potentially getting some action at a local “rub and tug”, but they weren’t sure that she should go all-in on something a pet psychic revealed.

Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio made several jokes about the psychic, sarcastically referring to her as some type of expert.

Even though the pet psychic’s revelations were clearly weighing heavily on Angelina, she truly had no way of knowing for sure whether or not Chris was actually unfaithful to her.

During a conversation with her costar Deena Cortese, she said, “I feel like, ‘Do I even believe this woman?’ I don’t know. Am I really going to take this whole entire marriage and put it on some psychic’s hands and figure out what the f**k I’m gonna do with my life?”

Instead of offering more clarity on the situation as she had hoped, the pet psychic seemed to give Angelina more questions than answers.

She concluded, “There’s all different people pointing different directions, but I have to listen to myself and do what I wanna do.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Vinny Guadagnino has something to do with Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage issues

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation comes following news this week that Chris had gone through with filing for divorce from Angelina.

After the news spread, rumors began to run rampant among fans, and one of those rumors had to do with her costar Vinny.

A Reddit user shared a post from a gossip page that claimed a “soon to be divorced east coast reality star, made a sex tape that her husband discovered. It wasn’t with her husband.”

Fans immediately took to the comments and speculated that this had something to do with Angelina and they thought Vinny could be the other man involved.

Longtime viewers have thought Angelina and Vinny had feelings for each other regardless of their back and forth banter.

It’s unknown at this time if this post is referring to Angelina or if there is any truth to it. Angelina has yet to speak out on Chris’s decision to file for divorce.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.