Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics call Lauren Sorrentino ’delusional’ for denying her edit of a recent photo

Critics think Lauren Sorrentino edited her recent photo. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are very observant when it comes to social media posts.

Most recently, followers were left in awe of a photo shared by Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino.

The two of them were all glammed up for a mom and dad’s night out on the town.

People were taken back by how great the two of them looked but many pointed out that Lauren looked “unrecognizable.” They couldn’t quite pinpoint what it was that made her look so different and some even questioned whether she had cosmetic work done.

Lauren quickly addressed the skepticism and let people know that she had simply put a filter on the post since Mike was tan and she was not. She also admitted to having some dental work done.

Some critics weren’t buying her claim though, and they called her out for lying about her edits on the photo.

Jersey Shore critics call Lauren Sorrentino ‘delusional’ for denying her edit of recent photo

In the age of new filters and editing apps, it’s no secret that many influencers and common people alike have become accustomed to making adjustments to their appearance on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Lauren appeared to look drastically different from her usual photos and her appearance on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, critics went to work to figure out what had changed with her look.

One Reddit user took two separate photos from the same night and placed them side by side for comparison.

Upon noticing the differences in both images, the user captioned the post, “Side by side jeeez.”

Critics were quick to flock to the comments section and give their opinion on what they thought looked like some editing work on Lauren’s end.

In regard to Lauren’s denial of using anything more than a filter on the photo, one commenter called her “delusional.”

Pic credit: @laylayfinch/Reddit

A separate person thought Lauren used photoshop rather than simply applying a filter to the post, writing, “Man I thought she just [used] a filter on her face [laughing emoji] there’s some legit photoshop going on here.”

Pic credit: @laylayfinch/Reddit

Others didn’t understand why Lauren would edit the photo to begin with as one person even noted they thought she was “prettier in the real one.”

Pic credit @laylafinch/Reddit

Lauren Sorrentino recently launched her own skincare line

While critics continue to question whether Lauren is being honest about her latest photo, it seems that most agree that she is beautiful without the use of filters.

Lauren recently launched her very own skincare line and has been promoting her products on social media.

The line called Skincare by Laurens debuted last month and contains products that are described as “cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and dermatologist tested and approved.”

Lauren has yet to make any additional comments regarding her latest photo.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

