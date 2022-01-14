Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Are Mike and Lauren opening a pizza shop named after Romeo?

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino might be opening a pizza place inspired by baby Romeo. Pic credit: MTV

It’s been an emotional start to Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for Mike and Lauren Sorrentino.

During the premiere episode, viewers cried along with two of them as they received the gut-wrenching news that their newborn son Romeo wasn’t coming home from the hospital as expected, due to a health concern.

Romeo spiked a fever and ended up having to remain in the NICU for a couple of days to get better. The following episode had some happier news for the family of three as Romeo made a full recovery and was able to come home.

Mike and Lauren were elated as Romeo’s grandmother held him while the two of them took a break to eat pizza. They were so happy to have him home and healthy.

It looks like the pizza may have sparked a new gig for the happy couple as they joked about starting a restaurant for Romeo named Romeo’s Cucina. In fact, social media went crazy with the idea and it might just be something that the couple considers doing.

Are Mike and Lauren Sorrentino opening a pizza shop named after Romeo?

After Mike and Lauren joked about opening a restaurant, everyone went wild on social media.

Several viewers chimed in after the Jersey Shore official Twitter page shared a post and wrote, “Like this tweet if you support the Sorrentino’s opening “Romeo’s Cucina” pizza place.”

One fan thought it was a great idea especially given the times we are in with the pandemic because “Pandemic Pizza is definitely a go to.” Others agreed that it was a “perfect idea!”

One viewer even helped by thinking of their first dish and joked, “The first special: Romeo Rigatoni Pizza.”

Some fans were just happy to finally see the two of them smiling.

Fans support the pizza shop idea. Pic credit: @LezliWelge/@Silprincess22/@VInceG22/@KiranScarborough/Twitter

Lauren retweeted Jersey Shore’s post and seemed keen on the idea of opening their own pizza shop.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have a lot to look forward to in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Whether or not they go through with their new business idea, Mike and Lauren both have a lot to look forward to in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Romeo will experience his first family trip as he joins his parents and the rest of the cast on their vacation to the Florida Keys. Romeo will join the rest of the Jersey Shore babies to make lasting memories.

Fans can keep up with Romeo, Mike, and Lauren by tuning into new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.