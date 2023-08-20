Jersey Shore: DJ Pauly D gives update on relationship with Nikki Hall

With most of the Jersey Shore cast reunited for Family Vacation Season 6, everyone caught Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola up on what’s new in their lives since she’s been away.

The crew discussed their family situations, including whether they’re single, dating, engaged, or married, and if they have any kids.

Sammi revealed she’d been dating someone for a year and seven months, referring to her current boyfriend, Justin May.

“Even though these people are the same, a lot is different with them,” Sammi said in a confessional, after Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said the cast has about 10 children between them now.

At the dinner table, Sammi turned her attention to DJ Pauly D, asking him what was new in his life, and said she heard he has a girlfriend.

He revealed he and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, have been dating for about three years or more and that she’s been cool with him touring as a DJ, although it’s a lot of travel.

Pauly met Nikki on a Jersey Shore spinoff show

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is the latest spinoff of the OG show on MTV, but there have been several others, including The Pauly D Project and Snooki & Jwoww, which aired in 2012.

Pauly also did three seasons of Double Shot at Love, a reality TV dating show with his castmate Vinny Guadagnino. The premise involved women competing for the attention of the two Jersey Shore stars.

Nikki, 26, at the time of the show, was among the women who appeared in the show’s first season in 2019. She reached the Season 1 finale along with Elle Wilson and Derryn Paige. Vinny’s choice for the season was Alyssa Joyner.

Nikki returned for the show’s second season in 2020, and she was with Pauly in the third. Season 3 featured them trying to help Vinny find a suitable woman to date.

Pauly said he’s ‘enjoying the moment’ with Nikki

During Family Vacation’s August 17 episode, Pauly also told Sammi he has a 9-year-old daughter. The 43-year-old JS star’s daughter, now 10, is Amabella Sophia, whom he shares with Amanda Markert, a Hooters waitress he met at Las Vegas’ Rehab nightclub and hooked up with.

In May, Monsters and Critics reported that Nikki and Markert seemed to get along at a birthday party where Pauly surprised Amabella.

During Family Vacation’s recent installment, Sammi asked Pauly if he’d considered settling down with his girlfriend Nikki since they’d been together for over three years.

“I don’t know — there’s so much pressure with that,” Pauly told his castmate, adding, “We’re just enjoying the moment and going through that and whatever happens, happens, I feel.”

Sammi mentioned Pauly touring during the recent episode of the MTV show, as he regularly tours as a DJ and shares all sorts of content on his Instagram from his events. He seems to keep that content mostly about his career, as Nikki isn’t seen in his photos or videos. She and Pauly live together in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Like some of the other cast members’ significant others, Nikki has been a recurring cast member on Family Vacation. She appeared in Seasons 4 and 5 of the series but was not present for the first half of Season 6.

She and Pauly have kept their relationship away from social media. Nikki’s IG features mostly photos or videos of herself modeling various outfits and contains no posts showing her boyfriend, although he might occasionally pop up on her IG Story.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.