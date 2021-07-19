Pauly D’s baby mama got married — Here’s what we know about Amanda Markert

Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s ex Amanda Markert and the mother of his only daughter Amabella, recently tied the knot. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s ex, Amanda Markert, has tied the knot.

The mother of his daughter, 8-year-old Amabella, wed Dan Frazier on April 25 of this year.

Pauly and Amanda had a 2012 fling in Las Vegas. Their brief romance resulted in the birth of their daughter in May of 2013.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Pauly and Amanda never reunited as a couple, they have since committed themselves to raise Amabella as co-parents.

Pauly spoke of being a father to Us Weekly. He said in 2013, “I’m proud I’m a father. I am excited to embark on this new part of my life.”

The reality television star and DJ has briefly mentioned his daughter on the series but has, for the most part, kept that part of his life out of the public eye. Amabella has not appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation like the children of his co-stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. The series also stars Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

How did Amanda Markert & Pauly D meet?

Amanda was once a waitress at Hooters, reported Us Weekly.

She later worked for VIP bottle service at The Pool After Dark nightclub in Atlantic City where Pauly spins when he visits New Jersey. The couple reportedly met when Pauly appeared at a Las Vegas club. Their short-lived encounter would result in the birth of their daughter. Pauly reportedly didn’t even know Amanda was pregnant until she filed a paternity suit against him after their daughter was born.

The duo would battle out their differences in court, according to TMZ, who reported that Pauly filed documents questioning Amanda’s fitness as a mother and she, for child support. Amanda also has a son from a previous relationship.

They came to a custody agreement that has not been made public and Pauly is reportedly very involved in his daughter’s life. They talk daily and face time when they don’t see one another.

Who is Dan Frazier?

Amanda’s husband of three months is Dan Frazier.

Amanda wrote in a blog post published on The Knot that she prayed for God to send her the right man to spend the rest of her life with. Danny, who also has children from a previous relationship, proposed on September 25, 2020.

Of their relationship, Amanda penned, “Danny is an answered prayer and he has made all my dreams come true. He compliments my strengths and my weaknesses and he brings out the best in me.”

She continued, “Dating for us didn’t look the same as other relationships because we were busy being full-time parents to our children and including them in everything we did. Through these unique circumstances, God slowly revealed Danny’s heart to me.”

Pauly D is currently dating his former Double Shot at Love co-star Nikki Hall.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.