Jersey Shore critics slam Snooki for getting too drunk on recent episode

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been known to love a good party.

Notably, in the show’s earlier days, she was always out at the bars drinking and having a good time.

Over the last several years, she’s settled down and married her husband, Jionni LaValle, and the two share three children together.

While Snooki has toned things down a bit now that she is a responsible mom, she still knows how to let loose and have fun.

On the most recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode, she and Deena Cortese started The Meatball Show.

They invited a special guest, Jerry Springer, and they enjoyed some beverages while they sat and talked with him. After seeing how drunk Snooki became, some people were concerned and shared their thoughts on social media.

Jersey Shore critics slam Snooki for drinking too much

After seeing Snooki enjoy a few beverages alongside her fellow meatball, Deena, some viewers felt she took things a bit too far.

One Reddit user shared a post on the site and asked, “Did anyone else get a little concerned at how drunk Snooki got while they were filming the meatball show with Aimee and jerry springer… like she was literally falling over.”

Other commenters chimed in with agreement.

One person stated, “It was too much! Jerry was like good God what did u get myself into I felt bad for him LOL.”

A second person said, “Right!!!”

A third agreed that her behavior was “alarming” and said they “heard she gets like that when she does her podcasts sometimes and most of her live shows with Joey.”

This isn’t the first time viewers have called out Snooki for her behavior, as she’s often come under fire for being too messy on screen.

Snooki doesn’t seem to be too bothered, though, as she’s clapped back at haters and defended herself.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Snooki goes blonde

Snooki, who is well-known for her long dark hair and infamous large poof she used to do back in the early days of filming Jersey Shore, recently decided to change things up a bit.

She shared a photo of herself with blonde streaks in her hair and debuted the look to her followers.

She captioned the post, “New hair who dissss.”

Snooki is the latest in Jersey Shore stars to take the plunge to the blonde side.

Pauly D went blonde during the pandemic, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino even gave the bleached look a try, but both of them have grown out the style and are back to their natural looks.

Fans can continue to keep up with Snooki and the rest of the cast as the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

