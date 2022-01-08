Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi claps back at hater who judged her for getting drunk around her kids

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi snaps at hater who criticized her for drinking in front of her kids. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been known to have a few too many cocktails on several occasions.

Her antics have even landed her a drunk-alter ego named Dren, a nickname that comes up anytime she acts a bit too crazy while intoxicated.

After over a decade of filming, it should be no surprise to fans when the cast indulges in some adult beverages and lets loose, however, things have changed slightly over the last few years as more of them have become parents.

During the last few seasons, the cast has even brought their kids along on their group vacations as they’ve been quarantined together due to the pandemic, so the group has toned down some of their partying.

Just because they’re parents now, however, doesn’t mean the roommates don’t let loose and have fun every now and then. That is, after all, how they became so popular in the first place.

One critic, however, doesn’t think their antics are appropriate anymore and judged Nicole for getting drunk in front of her kids. The comment didn’t sit well with Nicole and she made that very clear.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi claps back at Jersey Shore Family Vacation critic

The Jersey Shore official Instagram page showed an official trailer for the new season. In it, viewers could see that the cast had some drunken times while on vacation in the Florida Keys.

One troll took the opportunity to call Nicole out for her behavior, and didn’t think she should be acting that way in front of her kids.

They wrote, “Nicole is being a drunk again? In front of her children? And no Ronnie? Wow.”

Critic goes after Nicole for drinking in front of her kids. Pic credit: @jovigirl40/Instagram

Nicole was quick to clap back at the hater letting them know that her daughter, Giovanna, was with a babysitter while they were drinking.

She added, “Stop mom shaming me, thank you.”

Snooki claps back at hater. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

The critic was relentless and kept going with a response asking Nicole “how did [I] mommy shame you?”

They then corrected themselves saying, “OK you’re not in front of your children” before adding, “but you’re still getting drunk on Nat’l tv.”

Critic goes after Snooki. Pic credit: @jovigirl40/Instagram

Nicole continued to engage with the person and snapped back asking, “um, are you new here?”

She then reminded them of her famous saying, “Parties here” and said “of course I’m still getting drunk on National television. I’m on vacation living my best life.”

She ended by saying, “Let me live and if it annoys your judgy a** that much, don’t watch.”

Snooki snaps back at hater. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi makes her official return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Season 5 marks Nicole’s official return to filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation after taking some time off following the drama at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

The season premiered this week with some exciting moments including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino officially becoming a dad and welcoming baby Romeo to the world.

There’s plenty of excitement still to come as the season is only just getting started.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.