Jersey Shore critics rip into Mike Sorrentino after he complained about gas prices

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino rubbed peopled the wrong way with a joke about gas prices. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is known for sharing positive quotes and words of wisdom on social media.

Often, his posts are light-hearted and written to bring a smile or a laugh to his fans.

While he usually gets the desired response, his recent post appeared to rub people the wrong way.

Mike attempted to make a joke about the current gas prices across the country, but it wasn’t well-received by people.

Critics went in on Mike after feeling like his comment was made in poor taste.

Jersey Shore critics rip into Mike Sorrentino for complaining about gas prices

With gas prices rising across the United States, Mike made a joke on his Twitter page, likely with the hopes of relieving some tension for some stressed-out followers.

He wrote, “Please lower gas prices. I’m not built for OnlyFans.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Several people, including many reality TV stars, have created OnlyFans accounts and made quite a living doing so.

Mike’s post didn’t resonate well with people, though, as many struggle to make ends meet during the current economic conditions.

One follower pointed out the large amount of money he made on Jersey Shore and asked, “Don’t you guys get paid about 50k per episode?”

Pic credit: @ItsThe Situation/Twitter

Another person shared similar sentiments and wrote, “Brah you made more on Jersey Shore than I did in my life thus far…sounds like a dilemma.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

A third critic chimed in and called out his comment as a “s****y thing to say when people are actually struggling to pay for gas.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

One person even called out Mike for his “massive house” and called him “greedy.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Pauly D comments on the economy in a news interview

It looks like Mike isn’t the only Jersey Shore Family Vacation star who has commented on the economy lately.

Pauly DelVecchio had the internet buzzing when he made an unexpected appearance in an interview on Fox News.

While in the interview, Pauly made a similar comment about prices skyrocketing.

Pauly joked about his pool man wanting more money from him, and he wasn’t sure what was happening with the world.

Pauly is the richest cast member of Jersey Shore due to his success as a DJ across the country. People on social media criticized his commentary harshly and weren’t sure they should be taking financial advice from him.

Fans will have an opportunity to catch up with both Mike and Pauly and their views on the world when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV.