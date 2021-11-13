Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is ‘unapologetically’ living his life

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is living his best life with his family. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way in the decade he has been filming with the franchise.

Fans have watched as he’s gone from an obnoxious partygoer who made poor decisions and didn’t care who he harmed in the process, to a family-oriented role model whose sobriety has served as an inspiration to thousands.

While there have been bumps along the way, Mike has proved that with some willpower and determination, someone can completely turn their life around.

Despite serving time in jail and entering into recovery after a long battle with addiction, Mike’s life is completely changed for the better and as he puts it, “the comeback is greater than the setback.”

In a recent post on social media, Mike made it known that he plans on living his life to the fullest and doesn’t care what people think about it.

He captioned a series of photos of himself along with his wife Lauren Sorrentino and their son Romeo and wrote, “Due to personal reasons, My family & I will be shining brightly & unapologetically for the foreseeable future.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is living life ‘unapologetically’

Mike plans to “shine brightly” despite the obstacles he’s faced but not all of his issues are in the past.

His recent post comes following the drama that unfolded in the last few weeks with his estranged brother Maximo Sorrentino.

Maximo shared an Instagram post in which he referred to Mike and his family as “scumbags” and was angry with them for not reaching out to him during his medical issues.

The post showed a photo from inside his hospital room after having emergency surgery.

He had posted about the surgery on Twitter and explained that the condition he suffered from “could take my life while in surgery or immediately after it concludes.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino called the cops on his brother Maximo

Maximo’s social media call-outs were not the only issues Mike had with his brother.

Prior to that, Mike called the cops on Maximo when he incessantly rang the doorbell to his home.

Maximo claimed he was bringing gifts to Mike’s son but Mike was uncomfortable and felt like he needed to protect his family.

He defended his actions in a post, that has since been removed from his Instagram, and explained that his brother had a “mental illness from a long-term meth addiction.”

Despite the drama, Mike doesn’t seem to be phased by what anyone thinks of his actions or the way he and his family choose to live.

Fans can catch up with Mike and his family when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs. While the cast recently began filming for the new season at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys, an official air date has yet to be announced.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.