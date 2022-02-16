Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira says his mom is his ‘one constant’ amid divorce from Angelina Pivarnick

Chris Larangeira shares a sweet message to his mother amid divorce from Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: MTV

Chris Larangeira has been posting to social media more often than usual following his decision to file for divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick.

While he and Angelina have remained relatively quiet about the situation, it seems that they aren’t on great terms as they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Chris’s posts have, for the most part, remained positive and uplifting. He’s also posted a few selfies to go with his messages.

In one post, in particular, Chris paid tribute to his mother for her birthday.

Along with a photo of the two of them, he shared sweet sentiments with her and referred to her as his “one constant.”

Chris Larangeira says his mom is his ‘one constant’ amid divorce from Angelina Pivarnick

Chris shared a sweet photo of him and his mother sitting across from one another while out to eat.

His mother lovingly was reaching for his hand as they both smiled at the camera.

Chris captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mom. The one constant and unconditional love I can always count on.”

The post came during a tough time in Chris’s life with the divorce filing and was the first time he was photographed with an obviously bare ring finger.

A few fans chimed in to show their support for Chris and encourage him that better days are coming.

One follower commented, “Happy birthday to the single man you have an amazing heart amazing Outlook and I hope you find somebody who will love you for who you are.”

A separate commenter shared similar sentiments and told Chris, “You will get a better girlfriend one day.”

Chris Larangeira throws shade at Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick amid divorce filing

While Chris’s posts on his Instagram page have remained mostly positive, that is not the case for his Instagram Stories.

Instead of posting selfies with the hashtag “positive vibes only”, he has seemingly thrown a little bit of shade Angelina’s way.

After Kanye West’s social media tirade against Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Super Bowl Sunday, Chris decided to have some fun himself.

As Angelina has often referred to herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island”, Chris called himself “the Kanye West of Staten Island” and said that he was thinking about sharing similar posts as Kanye did.

Chris also edited one of Kanye’s photos and put his own face in the frame instead.

While he never went through with posting anything negative about Angelina, it appeared to be a potential snub in her direction.

Neither Chris nor Angelina have yet to speak out publicly regarding his recent divorce filing. The issues in their marriage continue to be front and center on Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Fans should tune in to new episodes to watch their troubles continue to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.