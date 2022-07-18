Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira claims Angelina Pivarnick owes him $26K

Chris Larangeira claims Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick owes him thousands. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

After filing for divorce in January of this year, Chris Larangeira and Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick have both taken heat from followers as infidelity rumors plagued them the last several months.

The former couple has denied any wrongdoing despite sources who have come forward to say otherwise. Angelina and Chris have gone back and forth with each other several times on social media, accusing the other of lying and posting cryptic messages and insults.

In light of all the drama, it looked like things were finally ending between them as The Sun reported their divorce was finalized on May 29 — but their legal battle still seems far from over.

Despite Angelina and Chris accepting “the terms of their marital settlement agreement as being fair and equitable,” Chris is taking Angelina back to court.

On June 23, he filed alleging that she was not following the agreed-upon settlement and claiming she still owed him $22,000, which is said to be half of what they both received in gifts for their wedding.

In addition to the $22,000, Chris’s lawyer requested that Angelina cover his attorney fees since her salary allegedly “far exceeds” his. Chris is also looking to have Angelina pay $50 per day for each day he claims she has failed to pay him the money she owes.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick recently threatened to expose dirt on Chris Larangeira

As their legal troubles continue, so have their online posts.

Following a recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode detailing Angelina’s alleged infidelity, Chris spoke out during a live video with his followers.

He claimed that he never cheated on Angelina and offered to do a lie detector test to prove it but that MTV producers weren’t interested.

After hearing about the video, Angelina quickly fired back at Chris, calling him a liar.

She also threatened to have receipts in the form of an article.

She said, “All he does is lie and I’m at my breaking point.”

She claimed she had proof that he was lying and threatened to share an article as “that should do the trick.”

Angelina continued, “Guys once I post this article remember ppl came to me about him cheating on me with this person. I didn’t come to them. This kid needs to go about his life and stop talking about me seeing my friends out at places I go to and crying a sob story to them!!”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick continues to deny cheating on Chris Larangeira

Amid the drama with Chris, Angelina continues to deny that she cheated on him.

A recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode revealed that Angelina had sex with her All Star Shore costar while she visited him in Mexico for New Year’s Eve.

It’s unclear if she and Chris were already split up at the time or if the news is what caused him to finally file for divorce.

The drama continues to play out in new episodes this season, so fans should stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.