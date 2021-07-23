Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick reunites with Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, calls her a ‘drinking partner’

Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole Polizzi drank a toast to their friendship on her Instagram story. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick reunited with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, called her a “drinking partner” in a post shared to her Instagram story.

After over 12 months of difficulties between the two women, it appears that Angelina and Nicole are enjoying their renewed friendship.

The women sat down earlier in the season of the MTV series and discussed the circumstances which led to Nicole leaving the series and her distance from the drama that filming JSFV has brought to her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instead of heading to work on the series which had been a part of her life for the better part of ten years, Nicole opted to not rejoin the show for the third and first half of its fourth seasons. She cited the fact that filming was not fun anymore.

After learning of Angelina’s response to discussions with Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese, who were also on the wrong end of Angelina’s ire for months, Nicole decided it was time to address the issues that had evolved in the women’s long friendship.

After putting the past behind them, the duo went out for dinner and drinks with castmate Deena Cortese and Angelina documented the event on her Instagram story.

Nicole & Angelina raised a glass to new beginnings

The women raised a glass to new beginnings in a since-expired clip shared on Angelina’s Instagram story.

Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi raised a glass as drinking buddies to their renewed friendship. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

In the clip, the two sat at a restaurant table and smiled for the camera.

Angelina and Nicole both wore dark colors during their evening out. Nicole held a martini glass to her lips for the snap while Angelina showed off a stunning, large onyx ring on the fourth finger of her left hand.

Nicole & Angelina put the past behind them

Prior to their discussion, Angelina revealed in an interview with TooFab that she was hopeful things between them could be resolved.

She said, “It’s really unfortunate right now…so, whenever she wants to, I’m here. I’m willing to sit down. We’ll see if she ever will.”

The two reached an agreement with one another to put the difficulties in their past behind them and move forward earlier this year in a segment that was taped for an episode of the MTV series.

Nicole returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after taking over one year off from filming to spend more time with her children and husband and grow her brick-and-mortar and online store, The Snooki Shop.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.