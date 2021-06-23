Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi talks Angelina Pivarnick’s sex life, ‘I’m concerned’

Nicole Polizzi is reportedly concerned about the sex life of castmate Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is reportedly concerned about the sex life of her co-star Angelina Pivarnick.

During an early episode of the newest season of the MTV series, Angelina admitted to co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese that she and her husband Chris Larangeira, whom she has only been married to less than two years, have no sex life.

This cringeworthy detail shocked the women, who tried to talk their friend through her troubles over drinks and snacks.

The women openly discussed Angelina’s personal problems with her husband after repairing their friendship during the first half of Season 4 of the series. Angelina, Deena, Jenni, and Nicole’s personal relationships disintegrated after the women gave a speech at Angelina’s wedding which did not go over well with the bride, groom, and their guests.

Angelina and Nicole will have a sit-down discussion about the state of their relationship during this week’s episode of the series, in an attempt to move on and put the drama of the past behind them.

Nicole returned to the series after taking over one year off to spend more time with her children and grow her brick and mortar store, The Snooki Shop, in Madison, New Jersey.

Nicole is ‘concerned’ over Angelina’s admission

Nicole Polizzi is concerned over allegations made by Angelina that she and her husband haven’t been physical with one another in over a year. Pic credit: MTV

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop, Nicole admitted she was ‘concerned’ upon learning the personal details of her longtime friend’s marriage.

“Supposedly they haven’t had sex in a year,” Nicole shared.

“First of all, I would be concerned. ‘Are you attracted to me, what’s going on?'” she questioned.

The reality star admitted she was “very concerned” about her pal’s marital troubles, including rumors of infidelity on the parts of both Angelina and her husband Chris which were revealed earlier this season.

Nicole shared that she and her husband of six years, Jionni LaValle, often meet up in unexpected places to enjoy some physical pleasure.

“Sometimes I make the first move,” she said of initiating sex with her husband. “Meet me in the nursery, we’re doing it on the floor.”

Nicole and Angelina have mended their friendship

During her hiatus from the series, Nicole had time to reflect on the wedding drama that caused so much tension between the female cast members.

She claimed she’s “totally fine” with Angelina now and was happy she did not appear on the series for the fallout of the drama that was captured by Jersey Shore’s cameras thereafter.

“That was so freakin’ dramatic,” Nicole said. “I was glad I let Angelina know that we didn’t do that intentionally, it backfired. We thought it was funny but clearly we’re not comedians. I’m glad everything died down so it wasn’t awkward and dramatic.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.