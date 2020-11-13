Jenny and Sumit concerned about coronavirus pandemic because he is diabetic and she is ‘old’

COVID-19 has officially affected the lives of the couples on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. India announced a country-wide lockdown and all borders have been sealed.

Jenny’s age has become a factor for an entirely different reason.

Her age, along with Sumit revealing he was diabetic puts them in the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19.

After finding out her mother was in what she described as a ‘red zone’, her daughter Christina was even more worried about her mother being overseas during a global pandemic.

She reminds her mother that if anything were to happen to her, she wouldn’t be able to do much being so far away.

Jenny’s time may be running out

While they appreciate the extra time together in quarantine, this doesn’t slow down the 180 days that she has on her visitor’s visa.

Before the lockdown, it seemed like marriage was finally on the horizon. Sumit had finally finalized his divorce and all of the criminal charges against him had been dropped.

However, due to these unprecedented events, it doesn’t look like they’ll be tying the knot any time soon.

At this point, all she can hope for is her visa to be extended. If not, she would be forced to take a long international flight and risk getting sick on her way home.

With the borders being sealed, there was no promise of her being able to return back to India.

Sumit purchases COVID-19 ‘protection’

In the preview for the upcoming episode, the couple is taking a risk and traveling to New Delhi. Sumit gifts Jenny something in an effort to protect her from the coronavirus.

Unveiling the ‘sanitizing card’, Sumit states that you wear it around your neck and it provides protection up to a meter from the virus.

When asked if she thinks Sumit’s methods will work, she defended her man and said, “Do I think the cards work? I mean.. who am I to say, this is something brand new but Sumit is doing whatever he can to keep me safe.”

The couple is aware of their vulnerability to the virus and will do anything to avoid contracting it.

Do you think time will run out and Jenny will be forced to go back to the US?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/c 7on TLC.