Jennifer Hudson hints at joining RHOBH as the cast reacts

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills did an excellent job casting newbie Bozoma St. John this season, but are they ready for another top-notch addition?

One celebrity might be open to holding a diamond, that is, if she can add another gig to her already busy schedule.

Jennifer Hudson recently discussed joining the franchise and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is totally here for it.

The women gathered for The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote Season 14, and they had a fun time as they enjoyed a shady game with the host.

At one point, Garcelle Beauvais teased that the singer and actress would make a good Housewife.

However, if you thought J.Hud would scoff at that idea, think again because she had an interesting response.

Is Jennifer Hudson interested in joining RHOBH?

The RHOBH cast joined Jennifer Hudson on stage and played a game where they were asked to rate each other’s style.

When it was the women’s turn to rate Dorit Kemsley’s Season 13 reunion, outfit Garcelle gave it a six.

“Was that a nine or a six? cause you erased it quick,” said Jennifer.

Garcelle laughingly pointed at her for bringing attention to her low score and exclaimed, “I see someone could be a Housewife.”

“Could I be?” questioned the talk show host. As the audience cheered, she added, “Wait though, I need a husband first though, don’t I?”

“Apparently not,” Kyle Richards chimed in.

“Okay, well maybe,” responded Jennifer.

She also looked to the other RHOBH stars and asked if they thought she would be a good addition. They all agreed.

Dorit explained why she thought the EGOT winner could make the cut, telling her, “I like your honesty.”

Viewers are loving Season 14 newbie Bozoma St. John

Speaking of new RHOBH additions, people have been raving about Bozoma St. John, who recently joined the show.

After Bozoma made her Season 14 debut, an X user said, “You can tell she’ll be a great newbie. She has star quality. She came in and she immediately had all eyes on her. She’s amazing casting! #RHOBH.”

“Bozoma may have the most impressive resume I’ve ever seen on housewives!!! LOVE strong self-made woman🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RHOBH,” exclaimed someone else.

One RHOBH viewer posted, “If Bozoma Saint John has a million fans, i am one of them. if she has one fan its me. if she has no fans i am deceased.”

Let us know how you’re feeling about newbie Bozoma. Would you like to see J.Hud on the franchise?

Check out the RHOBH cast on The Jennifer Hudson Show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.