Jenni Farley pregnancy rumors spread once again after Jersey Shore holiday special teaser

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Jenni Farley may be hiding a pregnancy. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have been suspicious that Jenni “JWOWW” Farley was hiding a potential pregnancy in the past and it looks like they’re at it again after Jenni’s recent posts.

Jenni often poses in photos on her Instagram page alongside her daughter Meilani.

They regularly advertise clothing as part of social media endorsements and the outfits are usually coordinated mother-daughter looks.

In some of the recent posts, fans made note of the fact that Meilani was strategically standing in front of Jenni, seemingly hiding her midsection and stomach.

Meilani’s positioning led many followers to wonder whether Jenni was masking a potential pregnancy.

It seems as though the recent promotion of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special has only furthered the rumor mill.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans suspect Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley is pregnant

In addition to the poses she’s made with Meilani, observant Jersey Shore fans noted that many of Jenni’s social media pictures show her “from the chest up.”

It wasn’t just her recent photos that have fans questioning whether she’s expecting or not.

A Reddit user created a post after watching the 12 Days of Jerzmas holiday special trailer and thought that Jenni looked different.

The critic shared their thoughts and said, “Does anybody else feel like Jenny might be pregnant? She looks kind of puffy in the trailer for the upcoming Xmas special.”

Fans think Jenni could be pregnant. Pic credit: @Kikimagee810/Reddit

While some users agreed, others thought that Jenni’s “puffy” appearance had more to do with weight gain, bloat, and overuse of fillers.

Critics comment on Jenni’s appearance. Pic credit: @charmingInjury1881/@candycornday/@Comfortable-Fox-1913/Reddit

In the past, Jenni has shared that she doesn’t want to have more children but her feelings could have changed after becoming engaged to her fiance Zack Carpinello.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special will be hosted by Mike, Snooki, and JWOWW

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special titled the 12 Days of Jerzmas will air on Thursday, December 16.

The special will be hosted by Mike, Snooki, and Jenni.

They’ll be counting down their 12 favorite moments from their favorite family vacations and telling stories of events that never made the air.

The trio will also be airing a sneak peek for Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation which is set to premiere on Thursday, January 6.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: The 12 Days of Jerzmas airs Thursday, December 16 at 8/7c on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.