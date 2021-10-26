Is Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley pregnant? Recent posts spark speculation amongst Jersey Shore fans

Fans suspect that Jenni “JWOWW” Farley might be hiding the fact that she’s pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley surprised her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars earlier this year by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello, but a wedding may not be the only major milestone on the horizon. Recent social media posts have fans speculating that Jenni might be pregnant.

Jenni is extremely active on social media and often shares posts of her kids.

In addition to showing off her beautiful family, Jenni’s Instagram page is filled with marketing photos where she shows off different outfits from her sponsors.

Many of the clothing ads include Jenni’s 7-year-old daughter Meilani as the two sport matching and coordinated outfits.

While Jenni recently received a lot of criticism from followers when they thought she dressed Meilani inappropriately — that wasn’t the only thing that caught people’s eyes.

Several commenters couldn’t help but notice that Jenni appears to be hiding her belly in many of her recent posts.

The observation has led fans to believe there’s a chance that Jenni could be pregnant.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans speculate that Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley is pregnant

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are extremely observant and they felt there was more to the mother-daughter photos than meets the eye.

A few of them questioned where Meilani was standing in the photo.

One observer noted that Meilani was “always in front of her stomach” implying it was a strategic move on Jenni’s part.

People think Jenni is hiding her stomach in posts. Pic credit: @brohei20/Instagram

Another follower agreed and thought Jenni was using Meilani “as a shield to block that baby bump!”

A fan thinks Jenni is hiding a baby bump. Pic credit: @kirst125/Instagram

Others pointed out that Jenni hadn’t been “drinking with the girls” and thought it was a clear sign that she had a baby on the way.

One person noticed Jenni hasn’t been drinking. Pic credit: @dif346/Instagram

All of these things have fans completely convinced that Jenni is pregnant and just not ready to share the news with the world.

Followers are convinced Jenni is pregnant. Pic credit: @tiiaathegreatest/Instagram

Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley’s future wedding plans

As the pregnancy rumors continue to swirl, Jenni is likely looking forward to her future wedding plans with Zack.

The couple became engaged earlier this year after Zack proposed on top of the Empire State Building.

Zack appeared in a recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation alongside Jenni to share the happy news with the cast. As of right now, there have been no further updates in regard to a wedding date, but the couple appears to be going strong on social media.

Even though fans are confident that Jenni is hiding some pregnancy news, she has yet to confirm or deny those rumors.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.