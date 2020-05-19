Jenna MacGillivray apologizes to Captain Glenn Shepard for disrespectful behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jenna MacGillivray is apologizing to Captain Glenn Shepard for her disrespectful behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Viewers watched as the chief stew rudely and arrogantly talked back to the captain in the most recent episode. The captain was rightfully scolding Jenna for her lack of working on the previous charter. She did not like what he was saying at all and became defensive, even though, as the captain said, Jenna’s actions were “indefensible.”

Now the chief stew is owning up to her disrespectful actions and sending a message to Captain Glenn.

Jenna’s apology to Captain Glenn

After watching the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Jenna used Instagram Story to express her regret over her actions. The episode was hard for her to watch, but Jenna is trying to learn from her past.

“The way I spoke to Captain Glenn in last night’s episode was not professional, and I have learned a lot about how to deal with my frustrations by seeing my mistakes,” she wrote, tagging the captain in her message.

Jenna also spilled that she had personally spoken to Captain Glenn, apologizing for her tone and words in the most recent episode.

Fans are furious with Jenna’s attitude

Fans have taken issue with Jenna’s behavior and attitude toward other crew members all season. Viewers watched as Jenna put her romance with chef Adam Glick before her work but then justified her actions.

Jenna on Below Deck Sailing Yacht @BravoTV is ridiculous. Not accountable for any of her own actions. — They Call Me Fu (@jennimertrell) May 19, 2020

Twitter was abuzz, with users sharing their anger toward Jenna for how she responded to Captain Glenn. The talking back was cringeworthy to watch, and fans are in agreement that Jenna went too far.

Several users called Jenna ridiculous and unaccountable for her behavior. Others pointed out she is a “bully, unprofessional and insubordinate.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Jenna is a bulky, unprofessional & insubordinate. Glenn should dock her tips. She doesn’t hold herself accountable and BIG disappointment Adam wasn’t called out too — dmd (@Dmd0718Donna) May 19, 2020

Several users asked why Captain Glenn would put up with such behavior, especially since neither Captain Lee Rosbach or Captain Sandy Yawn would have.

Captain Glenn was already dealing with hurt deckhand Chris Miller, going into the final charter. The last thing he needed was to have Jenna quit, leaving the stew department shorthanded. Perhaps if it had been earlier in the season, the captain would have made a personnel change.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will air in the next couple of weeks. Fans can bet Jenna MacGillivray’s disrespectful treatment towards Captain Glenn Shepard will be brought up again, as well as her social media apology. It will be nice to hear what Captain Glenn truly thought of the exchange with Jenna.

What did you think of Jenna’s behavior and apology? Should Captain Glenn have handled the situation differently?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.