Jenelle Evans sues former friend: Ex-Teen Mom 2 star embroiled in multiple lawsuits and threats of legal action

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have filed lawsuits against her former friend Katrina. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is suing one of her former friends.

Jenelle and her husband David Eason have both filed lawsuits against her ex-acquaintance Katrina Beaumont, as first reported by The Ashley.

The “Claim and Delivery” lawsuit — which means it is an attempt to retrieve property they believe belongs to them — is for items worth anything up to $7,500.

The pair also reportedly filed orders at the end of last week to prevent Katrina from “damaging, concealing or removing” the property in question. Both cases are set to be heard on August 11.

A source claims Katrina is being accused by Janelle and David of stealing items from their land, telling The Ashley, “They say she took a safe and some of David’s tools to make his knives. Jenelle’s four-wheelers are also on list of items, and some other random things like sports gear.”

Back in March 2020, Jenelle and David accused Katrina of stealing items from their home around the same time as she reportedly provided her children with new four-wheelers and kayaks.

Jenelle is embroiled in multiple lawsuits and threats

Jenelle’s lawsuit against Katrina is the latest in multiple legal issues she is involved in at the moment.

She recently was one of several people who decided to take action against 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates after he claimed that she was fired from her podcast GirlS**t.

Court documents stated, “On or about March 31, 2021, Defendant Yates posted a YouTube Live video that…talked about [Jenelle]’s dismissal from her new podcast.

“Defendant Yates stated that it was brought up to the management team and that was enough for [Jenelle] to be fired, which was untrue and affected [Jenelle] and her business opportunities because Defendant Yates made a false statement about Jenelle’s business and prospective business.”

Jenelle threatened by 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg

Jenelle was supposed to work with 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg on the new podcast, but when Deavan learned of allegations from Jenelle’s past, including that David shot and killed the family dog, she reportedly told the podcast owner that she was refusing to work with Jenelle which allegedly led to Jenelle’s firing.

This caused a lot of drama between the two reality stars, who have gone back and forth slamming each other on social media and YouTube videos.

Jenelle accused Deavan of stealing her Xanax and Deavan alleged that Jenelle had been drinking and driving.

According to TMZ, Deavan is now planning to sue Jenelle for “defamation and cyberstalking” and is working on obtaining a lawyer.

Deavan’s publicist told TMZ that she “feels attacked and plans to hold everyone legally accountable.”

Between the lawsuits she’s filed against other people, and the potential lawsuits coming her way, it looks like Jenelle could be spending a lot of time and money on legal matters in the near future.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.