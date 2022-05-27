Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara to return to Teen Mom franchise, says source

Rumor has it that Jenelle and her mom Barbara will be returning to the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It looks like Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans might be returning to the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle was a cast member on Teen Mom 2 for nearly 10 years, beginning her journey on 16 and Pregnant before MTV fired her in 2019.

After Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, MTV cut ties with the mom of three one year after firing David for tweeting homophobic remarks.

Since being fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has struggled to earn an income, but it looks as though she and her mom Barb might be getting another chance with MTV.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans rumored to be returning to the franchise with mom Barbara

Sources close to Jenelle recently spoke with The Sun and claimed that she met up with Teen Mom executive producer Larry Musnik earlier this month while she was in Orlando, Florida. Jenelle made the trek to The Sunshine State to attend Briana DeJesus’s lawsuit victory party.

Reportedly, Jenelle and Larry talked about her returning to the franchise. “While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show,” the source told the outlet.

Will Jenelle join the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

Jenelle, who revealed last year that she would open to working for MTV again, revealed during a recent YouTube video that MTV’s cameras filmed Briana’s party and that she signed an agreement to film, insinuating that she might be on a future episode of Teen Mom.

MTV recently announced a combination-cast spinoff show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC), scheduled to premiere “in the near future.” TMTNC will combine the casts from Teen Mom OG and 2, with reports that some of the moms will consequently lose their spots in the franchise.

If MTV rehires Jenelle, her days of worrying about securing an income are over. As the source put it, “They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids; everyone gets their income back.”

There might be one major hindrance, however, as MTV refuses to work with David Eason again. “MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever,” Jenelle’s source said of her husband of five years.

With the recent news that Kail Lowry officially announced her departure from the franchise, it would make sense to add another cast member to the roster. And who better to replace the drama that’s been missing than Jenelle herself?

“Bringing back Jenelle could help the franchise,” the source added. “With Kail leaving, they need the drama.”

