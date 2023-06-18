Jeff Probst once caught hypothermia while filming a Survivor finale skit

In the early seasons of Survivor, host Jeff Probst often filmed special segments to air on the finale night.

The episode would show Jeff collecting the vote on location and then move into a montage showing his journey back to the studio.

This was a clever way to make it seem like Jeff was going directly from a distant location to a stage so that he could announce the winner.

One time Jeff jumped out of a helicopter, and another time he took an extended taxi ride filled with amusing moments.

And then there was the time that he rode a jet ski up the Hudson River to deliver the Survivor jury votes.

Jeff recently told a story about a problem that surfaced while filming the Hudson River bit.

Hypothermia for Jeff Probst while filming Survivor: The Amazon

During an episode of his podcast, Jeff shared a story about Survivor 6 in the Amazon.

“The Amazon. Okay. I jet-skied out of the Amazon in the Rio Negro with crocodiles on both sides of the water, and the joke was I jet-skied all the way from the Amazon (to New York),” Jeff told the co-hosts on his podcast.

He then spoke about how the segment transitioned to him reaching the Hudson River in New York while still being on his jet ski. Jeff talked about how memorable the moment was to do in New York so soon after 9/11.

“The downside of that shoot was… I was in the Hudson River for like seven hours. And I had moderate hypothermia when I got out. I’m not kidding. I was frozen,” Jeff went on to elaborate.

It took Jeff two days in his hotel room to recover after that filming. The good news is that he recovered quickly.

For fans who want to relive that scene from Survivor 6, the episode can be streamed on Paramount+. Below is a clip showing Jeff traveling on that jet ski from the Amazon to New York City.

Survivor 45 is coming soon to CBS

Jeff Probst and the Survivor 45 cast recently completed filming a new season in Fiji.

Episodes for the new season will begin airing on CBS during the fall of 2023.

A leak has also revealed the Survivor 45 cast list, including the tribes for each of the 18 castaways.

Fans will get a little treat from the network because the new episodes will be 90 minutes long.

From the toughest challenges to the most unforgettable moments, #Survivor: 44 was an incredible ride.🌴🔥 However, only one was able to outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition. 🏆 #SurvivorFYC pic.twitter.com/AfUFJXW91l — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 15, 2023

