Jeff and Jordan don’t sleep in the same bed, revealing they ‘knock one out’ and ‘go our separate ways’

The Jeff and Jordan Big Brother showmance is still going strong.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd met as Big Brother 11 cast members. Jordan won that season, and the duo began dating in the real world.

In the years following BB11, Jeff and Jordan returned for Big Brother 13, went on The Amazing Race, married, and had two kids.

Jordan was recently featured as a co-host for Big Brother: Reindeer Games, where she helped crown Nicole Franzel the winner.

The couple remains very popular with many Big Brother fans due to their time on the show, which led to them creating a podcast.

A new episode of Jeff and Jordan’s podcast (Togethermess) was released, and the couple shared some clips on social media.

Jeff and Jordan tease their new podcast episode

A new episode of Togethermess debuted this week, and Jordan shared a clip from it on her Instagram page.

The clip has Jeff and Jordan talking about their sleeping situation, their sex life, and how their relationship is not traditional.

“We don’t sleep in the same bed,” Jordan stated.

“Again, we’re super not traditional. We’ll go in, knock one out, and then go our separate ways,” Jeff added before saying he enjoys watching Curb Your Enthusiasm afterward.

“I can’t believe you said that,” Jordan exclaimed while laughing.

“At least it’s not reflective of our sex life,” Jeff added.

“No, we have a great sex life,” Jordan agreed.

They further discuss how the situation works as their new podcast episode continues.

Below is the social media clip Jordan shared for the new episode of their podcast.

More news from Big Brother

Staying on the topic of Big Brother showmances, America Lopez talked about marrying Cory Wurtenberger. The topic surfaced during a new interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

Jessica Graf from Big Brother 19 had a baby girl. This is her fourth daughter with her husband, Cody Nickson. The duo had a showmance on BB19, won a season of The Amazing Race, married, and welcomed four kids.

Matt Klotz from BB25 addressed rumors he has a new girlfriend. His relationship with Reilly Smedley didn’t work out when the Big Brother alums returned to the real world.

Applications are currently open for people who want to be on the Big Brother 26 cast. That season will debut in the summer of 2024.

Previous episodes of Big Brother — including the seasons featuring Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 and BB13) — are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024.